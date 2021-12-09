A.G. drops out of
governor’s raceLetitia James, the attorney general of New York, recently announced that she was dropping out of the governor’s race and running instead for reelection.
Her decision upends the high-profile race for governor and further solidifies Gov. Kathy Hochul’s standing as the early front-runner.
“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” James, a Democrat, wrote on Twitter.
The announcement came Thursday, the same day that it became known that her office intended to question former President Donald Trump under oath in a civil fraud investigation.
James, whose office is also participating in the criminal investigation being run by the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr., is seeking to question Trump on Jan. 7 as part of her separate civil inquiry into his business practices.
Recent opinion polls had shown James trailing Hochul in likely Democratic primary votes as well as fundraising. But James’ allies had been bullish about her prospects, particularly given her track record of energizing progressive voters and those from her home borough of Brooklyn.
—The New York Times
State Supreme Court delays 2022 primariesThe North Carolina Supreme Court this week ordered a two-month delay in the state’s 2022 primary elections, giving critics of the state legislature’s gerrymandered political maps additional time to pursue a legal battle to redraw them.
The unsigned ruling was a setback for the Republican-controlled General Assembly, which created the maps and had argued that a delay in the primaries would sow chaos among candidates and voters.
The court ordered the March 8 primary elections for all offices postponed until May 17, citing “the importance of the issues to the constitutional jurisprudence of this state and the need for urgency” in deciding the maps’ legality. New boundaries for state legislative districts and for North Carolina’s 14 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives face three lawsuits filed by Democrats and voting rights advocates in a state court in Raleigh.
In a state split almost evenly between Republican and Democratic voters, the new maps give Republicans a sweeping political advantage. The new House map, for example, would all but ensure victory for GOP candidates in 10 of the 14 districts, with a decent shot at winning an 11th seat.
—The New York Times
Mayor-elect names NYC schools chiefNewly-minted Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday that David Banks, the founder of a network of all-boys public schools, will lead New York City’s million-pupil public school system when Adams assumes office next month.
Appearing with Banks at the Brooklyn elementary school that the 59-year-old Banks attended, Adams lauded his chosen schools chancellor as “a visionary, leader, innovator, who has spent his career fighting on behalf of students.”
Banks is a former teacher and principal who founded the Eagle Academy network of schools in 2004 to educate young Black and Latino boys who he believed were often poorly served by the educational system.
Banks currently runs the foundation that raises funds for the six Eagle Academy schools, one in each New York City borough and one in Newark, New Jersey.
Banks has been a friend and adviser to Adams, a Democrat who was elected mayor in November, and the choice of Banks’ selection was expected.
Banks will take over a school system that is reeling from the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic and riven by disputes over issues including whether to phase out the academically selective schools and programs that have been blamed for worsening the system’s persistent segregation. Banks said he was “deeply humbled, but I am also ready.”
—The Associated Press
Boys & Girls Clubs + Apple = youth codingIn celebration of Computer Science Education Week, Apple and Boys & Girls Clubs of America launched a new program that will bring coding to Boys & Girls Clubs in more than a dozen U.S. cities. This new collaboration will bring coding with Swift to tens of thousands of students across the country, building on Apple’s existing partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America through the company’s Community Education Initiative in support of its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.
Using iPad and Apple’s free Everyone Can Code curriculum — and with ongoing professional support from Apple educators — kids and teens at local Boys & Girls Clubs will integrate coding into their programming, giving students the opportunity to create and collaborate on the basics of app design and development, with an emphasis on critical thinking and creative problem-solving.
—The Chicago Defender
The program will initially launch in 10 new regions, including Atlanta; Austin, Texas; metro D.C.; Miami-Dade County, Florida; Wake County, North Carolina; and Silicon Valley, with the goal of expanding coding opportunities to clubs nationwide. Programming has already launched in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Chicago; Detroit; Nashville, Tennessee; and Newark, New Jersey, where engagement will continue to expand.
Today’s announcement builds on a 2020 initiative through which Apple donated 2,500 devices to Boys & Girls Clubs of America locations in Alabama; Arizona; California; Connecticut; Georgia; Idaho; Illinois; Louisiana; Massachusetts, Michigan; Minnesota; New Jersey; New York; Ohio; Oregon; Pennsylvania; Tennessee; Texas; Washington, D.C.; and Wisconsin.
