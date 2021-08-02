Iowa agrees to pay $5K to 4 protesters banned from Capitol
An Iowa panel voted Monday to settle a lawsuit and pay five protesters who supported the Black Lives Matter movement and alleged constitutional rights violations when they were banned from the state Capitol grounds.
The State Appeal Board approved a recommendation by state lawyers to pay Jalesha Johnson, Louise Bequeaith, Haley Jo Dikkers, Brad Penna and Brandi Ramus $5,000 each and their attorney $45,000.
The five were arrested July 1, 2020, when a scuffle broke out with police officers at the Capitol. After the arrests, the Iowa State Patrol, which provides security at the Capitol, told the five protesters that legislative leaders ordered them banned from the grounds.
The patrol told them that if they returned to the state property around the building, they would be charged with trespassing. Some were banned for six months and others for a year.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa filed suit saying the ban violated protesters rights to free speech, movement, due process, assembly, the right to petition government.
A U.S. District Court judge issued an order in December preventing enforcement of the ban, concluding it likely violated the protesters' rights.
Associated Press
JESSE JACKSON ARRESTED MORAL MONDAY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.