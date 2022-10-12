Mayor in Amsterdam discussing urban challenges
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin joined a global gathering of mayors, urban innovators, business leaders and artists this week to address solutions to pressing urban challenges, including pandemic recovery, migration, global conflict and extreme heat.
The summit, held in Amsterdam, was put together by Bloomberg CityLab, the global cities summit organized by Bloomberg Philanthropies in partnership with the Aspen Institute.
The two-day conference began Sunday and focused on the leadership role of cities on the global stage, bringing together mayors from around the world alongside prominent leaders.
Woodfin was among U.S. mayors from Washington, D.C.; Cincinnati, Ohio; and San Francisco, California and international mayors (or officials of equivalent position) that hailed from Athens, Greece; Bristol, United Kingdom; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Dublin, Ireland; Freetown, Sierra Leone; Gdańsk, Poland; Helsinki, Finland; Reykjavik, Iceland and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
“CityLab is about achieving global impact by sharing local solutions,” Woodfin said. “Big thank you to Mike Bloomberg and Bloomberg philanthropies and Aspen Institute for allowing me to share Birmingham’s story on extreme weather-related events caused by climate change and how we can better prepare for a wetter future.”
The Birmingham Times
Black voters hail student debt forgiveness
Despite lawsuits from Republicans and other opponents, President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan appears to be a hit with Black voters.
HIT Strategies, which bills itself as the only millennial and minority-owned public opinion research company, found that the approval ratings for both Biden and Congressional Democrats increased by 79% to 82%, respectively, after the loan forgiveness announcement.
Researchers show 56% of Black voters believe Biden has made progress on issues affecting Black voters, an increase of 12 points since July.
Fielded via an online opt-in panel from Sept. 15-19 (with a margin of error of +/-3.1%), the survey revealed that 86% of Black voters supported President Biden’s loan forgiveness plan, including 60% who “strongly supported” the policy.
“President Biden’s loan forgiveness plan represents another promise fulfilled on one of the most critical economic priorities for Black voters,” Terrance Woodbury, a founding partner at HIT Strategies, said in a statement.
“Now, the President must message this plan directly to voters and continue to illustrate how his policies are improving the economic well-being of Black America,” Woodbury stated.
NNPA Newswire
#MeToo'd former candidate may have name cleared
For the past four years, former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax said his accusers had avoided investigations into their sordid claims.
With an active FBI investigation into Fairfax' political rivals that reportedly uncovered payouts from them to the women, the one-time Lt. Governor and would-be governor believes all of this has finally cleared his name.
“There are some real truth-tellers who cut through the political sensationalism and what is the truth,” Fairfax said during an appearance on the National Newspaper Publishers Association’s live morning news program, "Let it Be Known."
“I would be the only African American governor in the United States today,” Fairfax asserted, had it not been for what now appears false allegations.
In 2019, during the Virginia gubernatorial campaign, two women alleged that Fairfax sexually assaulted them. The allegations arrived when racist photos of then-Gov. Ralph Northam, seeking reelection in the race against Fairfax, surfaced. Old photos showed Northam in blackface or wearing Ku Klux Klan garb.
The scandals involving Northam and Fairfax paved the way for McAuliffe to run for governor, losing to Glenn Youngkin in the 2021 race.
NNPA Newswire
$1.4M in grants going to climate-friendly programs
To help connect northern Illinois families and businesses to climate-friendly programs and related services, ComEd today announced the selection of the nonprofit organizations that will administer nearly $1.4 million in grants through the energy company’s new Climate-Friendly Grant Assistance program.
This year, grants have been awarded to Community Investment Corporation (CIC), Equiticity and Proviso Leyden Council for Community Action (PLCCA) to either expand and improve access to climate-friendly programs across northern Illinois, or partner with local organizations to provide business advisory and consulting services in the administration of these programs. Governmental reports show climate change disproportionally impacts under-resourced communities.
“As a long-time member of the community, ComEd is proud to support agencies that are stepping up to fill the gap created by the pandemic, the economy and other world events,” said Melissa Washington, senior vice president of customer operations and chief customer officer, ComEd. “I was impressed with the quality of proposals submitted to lift up both families and local businesses and ensure everyone shares in the benefits of clean energy.”
The Chicago Defender
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.