Minneapolis renames intersection for George Floyd
MINNEAPOLIS — The intersection where George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers was renamed in his honor last week, among a series of events to remember a man whose killing forced America to confront racial injustice.
Floyd's brother Terrence was among family members to attend as a commemorative street sign marked the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue as "George Perry Floyd Square" on the two-year anniversary of his death.
Floyd thanked hundreds of people who turned out to honor his brother, singing songs as they marched a block-long stretch to finish at the intersection.
The renaming was followed by a candlelight vigil at a nearby ceremony.
The intersection quickly became known informally as George Floyd Square soon after Floyd's death, with a large sculpture of a clenched fist as the centerpiece of memorials.
"Today we honor two years since George Floyd was murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement earlier Wednesday. "Each day since, we have remembered George Floyd's life and legacy as a friend, father, brother, and loved one. His name has been heard in every corner of our world."
Chauvin is serving 22 1/2 years in prison after being convicted of state charges of murder and manslaughter last year. The ex-officer also pleaded guilty to violating Floyd's civil rights in a federal case, where he now faces a sentence ranging from 20 to 25 years.
Former officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to stand trial on state charges in June. Thomas Lane pleaded guilty last week to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for his role in Floyd's killing, months after all three former Officers were convicted in February of federal charges of willfully violating Floyd's rights.
Atlanta kindergartners get personal savings accounts
Operation HOPE, the City of Atlanta and Atlanta Public Schools worked together to give every kindergartener at an Atlanta Public Schools (APS) Title I school their own savings account.
In addition to a one-time $50 deposit, students and their families can earn money towards their savings account by participating in financial literacy workshops.
The Child Savings Account program, created through Operation HOPE, came together because financial literacy programs were made a priority by former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, when she appointed Qaadirah Abdur-Rahim to serve as chief equity officer for the city.
“Qaadirah shared with me that Mayor Bottoms had this vision for a savings account program for kindergartners in low income schools. And the vision was to create opportunities for financial literacy and post secondary educational opportunities so they can begin building a solid financial future,” said Dr. Tauheedah Baker-Jones.
The Mayor’s Office and Operation HOPE also worked with Atlanta Public Schools to make sure the program was accessible to the kids who needed it most.
The savings funds cannot be withdrawn until the student graduates from an APS high school, and have been designated specifically to be spent on education expenses like books and tuition.
Cops investigate swastika painted on church
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A black swastika was painted on the outside wall of an historically Black church in southwestern Missouri and police are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime.
Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church in Springfield reported that the swastika was spray painted on the building on May 18 or 19. The NAACP and the Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned the vandalism. A county parks crew removed the swastika.
During a news conference with the NAACP at the church Friday, the pastor, the Rev. Tracy Wolff, said her congregation was particularly disturbed that their church was targeted given recent violent hate crimes nationwide, including the deadly mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, that investigators have said was racially motivated.
"I want to be clear that this is not simply tagging. This is not graffiti. This is not vandalism," Wolff said. "This was a hate crime, and it is unacceptable."
Pitts Chapel is Springfield's oldest historically Black church, Wolff said. It was founded in 1847 by a group of enslaved Africans.
"Though we are historically Black, on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m., we're becoming one of the most diverse places in town. I don't think a lot of people know that," she said.
Police have not identified a suspect and are asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact police. In the meantime, Wolff said, the church is beefing up security.
