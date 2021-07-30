African heritage and history curriculum bill becomes law
Public schools in Rhode Island are now required to teach a comprehensive African American history and heritage curriculum under legislation signed into law Friday by Gov. Daniel McKee.
“The inclusion of African heritage and history in Rhode Island curricula is long overdue,” the Democratic governor said in a statement. “I hope that Rhode Island will lead the nation in the effort to educate our young people on a full scope of history, including teaching students about events that took place right where they live.”
The curriculum was developed by Rhode Island historical and academic institutions.
The ceremonial bill signing took place at the Old Brick School House in Providence, a building that dates to 1769, and in 1828 became a city-supported school for Black children.
— Associated Press
Marchers walk 30 miles over voting rights in TexasAs Rebecca Flores set out on a nearly 30-mile voting rights march to the Texas Capitol on Wednesday, she recalled another long distance: the drive her parents made from the outskirts of town in the 1950s to cast their ballot, after paying a $3 poll tax.
“They just want to keep us in our place,” said Flores, 78, an activist from San Antonio. “And I am frankly, I’m sick of it. That’s why I’m here.”
Flores was among about 100 people participating in a 30-mile voting rights march through Texas from Georgetown to the State Capitol in downtown Austin. March leaders include former Democratic congressman Beto O’Rourke and members of the Good Hope Church in Round Rock. The march is the latest effort by Democrats to keep up the pressure over voting rights at a time when the prospects of action from Congress are fading.
Though limited in size due to COVID-19 precautions, the three-day trek was designed to be reminiscent of the landmark Alabama voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. Texas Republicans are among a number of GOP-led Statehouses pushing restrictive voting measures in the wake of the 2020 presidential elections. Democratic state legislators left Austin to prevent ID requirements, limits on mail voting and drop boxes and new controls over local elections officials from coming to pass. Marchers liken the measures to Jim Crow-era poll taxes, while Republicans say the restrictions prevent fraud which numerous investigations have yet to discover.
— Associated Press
White House’s slavery connection revealedHistory was finally recognized Wednesday when markers were unveiled describing how free and enslaved African Americans contributed to the building and maintenance of the White House.
To date there had been no other formal recognition, not a plaque or a memorial, noting that hundreds of enslaved people helped build and later maintain and staff the White House.
This new marker tells some of that story, noting that beginning in 1792, enslaved Blacks were hired out by their owners to work alongside English, Scottish and Irish wage laborers and craftsmen. During the eight-year project, hundreds of free and enslaved blacks contributed to every aspect of the construction.
Research on facts about slavery and the White House began when former first lady Michelle Obama in 2016 mentioned waking up “in a house built by slaves.” The White House Historical Association, WHHA, set out to find out what she was talking about. Stewart D. McLaurin, president of the WHHA, said it was found that 300 enslaved adults and children worked in the White House serving 10 administrations from George Washington to Zachary Taylor.
—The Washington Post
Veep to visit Singapore, Vietman for economic talksVice President Kamala Harris will visit Singapore and Vietnam next month on a trip focused on strengthening economic ties and celebrating America’s cultural connection with the Indo-Pacific region.
It will be Harris’ first overseas travel and second foreign trip, after she visited Guatemala and Mexico in June as part of her role leading diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of migration to the United States. And it will be the first time a U.S. vice president has visited Vietnam.
Harris will be the highest-ranking official from President Joe Biden’s administration to visit Asia. Her visit comes as the administration is working to counter China’s influence in the region and globally.
— Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.