Noose found at site of Obama Presidential Center
The group building the Obama Presidential Center temporarily ceased construction Thursday after a noose was found on-site in Chicago.
Lakeside Alliance, a partnership of at least five Black-owned construction firms, said in an email that it was informed of the noose found earlier that morning and reported it to the police. The group has suspended operations to provide more anti-bias training to workers and is offering a $100,000 reward aimed at finding the “individual or individuals responsible for this shameful act,” it said.
“We have zero tolerance for any form of bias or hate on our worksite,” the group said in an email. It added, “We are horrified that this would occur on our site.”
The Chicago Police Department is investigating the incident, spokesperson Sgt. Rocco Alioto said in an email. Representatives for former President Barack Obama could not immediately be reached late Thursday.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) condemned the incident, saying that “hate has no place” in the state.
“The noose is more than a symbol of racism, it is a heart-stopping reminder of the violence and terror inflicted on Black Americans for centuries,” he wrote on Twitter.
The space in the south side of Chicago will include a plaza, museum, library, playground and garden. The center will cost $830 million to construct, The Associated Press reported. The center first broke ground in September 2021 and is expected to be completed in 2025.
The project will be built in Jackson Park, a public space named after the former President Andrew Jackson, who was a slave owner. Ownership will ultimately transfer to the city.
— The Washington Post
Mississippi to hire emergency water plant workersJACKSON, Miss — Local officials in Mississippi’s capital city, where a late summer water crisis upended life for 150,00 people, have approved an emergency plan to increase staffing at the city’s two water treatment plants.
Jackson city council members voted Thursday to hire contract workers from a Los Angeles-based company to staff the O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell water treatment plants, tanks and well facilities. Under the agreement, WaterTalent LLC will provide the city with four skilled water operators to help beef up paltry staffing at the two treatment facilities.
Jackson currently has two operators licensed at the Class A level, who have a degree of technical expertise that can take years to acquire. City leaders said that the two operators have been working more than 80 hours a week to produce clean water at the plants.
“We’re still relying on the same operators who are working long, long, long hours and long shifts,” said Ted Henifin, a consultant working with the city council. “So, we identified this company, and they recruit these folks and have them on standby, essentially licensed operators, that are willing to deploy for some emergency periods, and we’ve gotten a proposal from them.”
The workers will be paid around $40 per hour. The agreement will be in place until the city hires a long-term contractor, WLBT-TV reported. The new operators will report to Jackson on Sunday.
Jackson’s water system has been problematic for decades, but the latest troubles began in late August after heavy rainfall exacerbated problems at the O.B. Curtis plant, leaving many customers without running water. Resources were sent in after emergency orders were declared by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and President Joe Biden.
— The Associated Press
Civil rights enforcement launched in troubled city The city’s Civil/Human Rights and Equity Department (LA Civil Rights) officially launched its discrimination enforcement division, allowing for city enforcement of civil rights law Nov. 1.
In a press conference with Mayor Eric Garcetti, Council President Paul Krekorian and Council President Pro Tempore Curren Price, LA Civil Rights announced its authority to investigate alleged discriminatory practices in the private sector areas of commerce, education, employment and housing and enforce the city’s Civil and Human Rights Law.
“Today we’re doubling down on our work to build an L.A. that is more equal, more fair, and more just,” Garcetti said.
Racial issues recently surfaced when a recording of three councilmembers and others making racist remarks about Indigenous Mexican immigrants and a white councilmember’s adopted Black son came to light.
Council President Paul Krekorian said: “Over the last few years and most recently last month, we have been mired in scandals involving hatred and bigotry from Hollywood to politics. The sad truth is that discrimination and racism are real in Los Angeles – and we need all the resources we can get to fight it.”
LA Civil Rights can investigate discrimination against protected classes that occurred in the city of Los Angeles within three years of a complaint being filed.
— The Los Angeles Sentinel
After a complaint intake form is filed and an initial assessment is conducted, special investigators will investigate the case.
Financial penalties up to $250,000 and other corrective actions may be implemented.
The Los Angeles Sentinel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.