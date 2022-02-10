Candidate burns Confederate flag in ad
A Louisiana candidate for the U.S. Senate burns a Confederate flag in his latest video ad, released Wednesday.
Gary Chambers, a Baton Rouge community activist and Democrat, is seen hanging a large Confederate battle flag on a line with clothespins before dousing it with fuel and setting it ablaze.
“We must burn what remains of the Confederacy down,” Chambers says in a voiceover as he condemns a system that is “producing measurable inequity,” for Black people, including high rates of poverty and low access to health insurance.
The ad comes three weeks after Chambers’ last major ad, which showed him smoking marijuana. In that ad, Chambers, who is Black, decries racial disparities in arrests for the drug.
The new ad appeared a day after the state Senate rejected a move to create a second majority-Black congressional district in Louisiana. Supporters of a second Black-majority district said two of the state’s six Congressional districts should have Black majorities, noting about a third of the state’s people are Black.
Chambers said in the ad that gerrymandered election districts keeping Black voters underrepresented are “a byproduct of the Confederacy.”
Chambers is one of two Democrats who have announced plans to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. John Kennedy this year. The other is former Navy pilot Luke Mixon.
—The Associated Press
Domestic violence programs get new director Danyette Smith was named the city’s director of domestic violence programming for the Office of Public Health and Safety earlier this year. In this role, she’ll work to get domestic violence survivors connected with agencies that provide shelter and other services.
This isn’t a huge shift for Smith. She founded the nonprofit Silent No More in 2014 after leaving an abusive relationship. Through her organization, Smith has already been doing the work she’ll do for the city.
The new position comes at a time when rates of domestic violence in Indiana are soaring. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the rate of domestic violence-related homicides in the state has increased 100%, according to data from the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence. This is, in part, due to victims being isolated with their abuser during shelter-in-place mandates and because many shelters and service providers had to stop taking new clients.
Black women are disproportionately affected by violence nationwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women in America experience the highest rate of homicide — 4.4 per 100,000 women. Roughly 55% of these homicides stemmed from domestic violence.
In her new role with the city, she’ll work with members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to streamline domestic violence assistance. She and her team — which consists of three advocates — will patrol communities and work directly with victims and survivors of domestic violence to help find resources. The goal is to create partnerships between domestic violence agencies to decrease the number of agencies someone must go to for assistance, whether that’s employment, housing assistance or other necessities.
—The Indianapolis Recorder
Attorney sells vacant Building for $4.25MEric Guster, a Black local attorney and real estate investor, remembers when he used to pass a property near his live-work space on 4th Avenue North in downtown Birmingham.
“I was looking at this building every day when I pulled out of my garage like, ‘Man, I want that building,’” Guster said.
The property was the Red Cross Building, a local headquarters used from 1975 until 1998, and one of the largest vacant buildings in downtown Birmingham.
In 2015, Guster bought it for $850,000 and was told he was out of his mind. Just two years later, the Pizitz Food Hall opened on 2nd Avenue North and a number of revitalization efforts were coming to downtown.
By August of 2020, Guster’s bet paid off when he was offered $4.25 million for the building by Ed Ticheli, the developer of the American Life Building, which will be a 137-unit apartment building located on the corner opposite the Red Cross Building.
Owning land is a way of giving a family generational wealth, through renting and leasing, that will last for multiple generations, Guster said, although commercial real estate is not a get-rich-quick investment.
“It’s a minimum five-to-eight year long-term investment in most cases,” he said. “With the current ‘flip a house’ investment culture, some people think it’s a quick turn-around, when it’s far from that.”
—The Birmingham Times
Mayoral candidate seeks more patrol levelsSaying that Angelenos “don’t feel safe,” Rep. Karen Bass called for an increase in Los Angeles Police Department patrol personnel to reach already-authorized levels as part of her campaign for mayor.
Bass’ public safety plan, which she revealed on Tuesday, calls for the hiring of civilian personnel to move desk officers to patrol, bringing the department to its authorized force of 9,700. She added that she would also focus on recruitment of officers who are invested in reform and increase the police chief’s and police commission’s accountability around a “shared community safety vision.”
The department’s personnel number stands at 9,521 sworn members, 185 less than the department’s authorized deployment for the fiscal year of 9,706, Los Angeles Police Department Assistant Chief Beatrice Girmala said.
The LAPD is already seeking additional funding in the next fiscal year that would restore staffing levels to 9,800 sworn officers.
Two other candidates for mayor, Councilman Joe Buscaino and City Attorney Mike Feuer, have also called for an increase in police personnel as part of their campaigns. Buscaino called for the department to increase its deployment to 11,000 officers, while Feuer called for the LAPD to expand to at least 10,000 officers.
Such moves would fly in the face of many vocal community activists who have called for a vast scaling back of law enforcement nationally in response to much-publicized incidents of police brutality, most notably the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Many Los Angeles activists calling for a reimagining of public safety have noted the Los Angeles Police Department’s budget of $1.761 billion, higher than any other city department.
—The Los Angeles Sentinel
