Confederates want
monument in Black townA Confederate heritage group will fight an Alabama county’s lawsuit that could lead to the removal of a rebel monument in the heart of nearly all-Black Tuskegee, the group’s lawyer said Tuesday.
While Macon County has asked a court to give it the deed to a downtown square where the memorial has stood for 115 years — potentially a key first step toward taking down the statue — the United Daughters of the Confederacy owns the square legally and wants the monument to remain, said Jay Hinton, an attorney for the group, in its first public response to the court fight.
“All of those members have ancestors who are honored by that monument,” he said.
The monument, located in front of the county courthouse in a city of 9,400 that is 97% Black, has been the subject of on-and-off protests and attempts to remove it for decades.
The monument went up at a time when groups all over the South were erecting Civil War memorials to honor rebel troops and portray the cause of the slave-holding Confederacy as noble. Hundreds have been taken down in recent years as they came to be seen as symbols of racial oppression against Black people.
Controlled by whites at the time despite having a majority black population, Macon County in 1906 gave a plot at the center of Tuskegee to the Confederate group for use as the site of a rebel monument and as a “park for white people,” records show. The county now contends the land transfer was unconstitutional, partly because of the racial clause.
—The Associated Press
Complaint: UF wants to ax ‘critical race’ from titleUniversity of Florida administrators told faculty members they couldn’t used the words “critical” and “race” together in describing a new concentration of study, out of fear that it would antagonize state lawmakers who are contemplating a bill to ban critical race theory in state government, according to a grievance filed by the faculty union last week.
During a meeting with College of Education faculty in October, an administrator relayed that the graduate school wouldn’t approve anything with the word “critical” in the title of a curriculum initiative to examine race and anti-racism.
Faculty members concluded that the administration was asking the college “to change the name of a proposed concentration titled ‘Critical Study of Race, Ethnicity, and Culture in Education,’ presumably to a title less offensive to the Florida legislature,” said the complaint filed by Christopher Busey, an associate professor, who said he was threatened with discipline if he used the words “critical race” in his curriculum design.
The grievance is seeking to stop the university’s attempt “to eliminate and/or whitewash” critical race theory from the curriculum.
The theory is a framework legal scholars developed in the 1970s and 1980s that centers on the view that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and serves to maintain the dominance of whites in society. Many conservatives object to critical race theory, especially in grade school education. They argue it is a divisive ideology because it partitions society into oppressors and oppressed based on their race, and see it as a form of neo-Marxism derived from critical theory.
County to spend $2.6M on policing programHarris County leaders unanimously approved a $2.6 million policing initiative they say will target communities with high rates of violent crime in unincorporated Harris County.
County Judge Lina Hidalgo recently announced the proposal developed by the sheriff’s office, which includes about 90 additional law enforcement officers per day to help focus on areas identified as having the highest incidence of violent crime.
“Even though crime is up, the good news is that the violent crime and the violent crime increase is concentrated in particular communities within our county,” Judge Hidalgo said in a press conference. “It’s not necessarily all over the place, and so that helps us tackle it.”
—The Houston Defender
County commissioners say the $2.6 million Harris County Safe program would use mapping, data and analysis to pinpoint seven areas for increased police presence. The plan does not include hiring new deputies and instead will use overtime to deploy an average increase of 94 officers per day across the county.
The final piece of the proposal is to seek input and feedback from the communities impacted.
“The Sheriff’s Office will partner with those specific neighborhoods before, during and after the initiative,” Hidalgo said. “It’s important that we communicate what we’re doing, why we’re doing it and the results.”
Law enforcement agencies across the country have been reporting increased crime throughout the pandemic. County data shows that violent crime increased by more than 17% from 2019 to 2021. That includes a nearly 33% increase in homicides and a 31% in aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
