NEW YORK — A gun buyback program has netted dozens of weapons in New York City, where authorities are battling a wave of gun violence.
Police and prosecutors said 69 guns were turned in anonymously on Saturday at the event at a Brooklyn church, no questions asked. In exchange, people received $200 gift cards – paid for with drug and gambling forfeiture – and iPads donated by the owner of the iconic cheesecake maker Junior’s restaurant.
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said one of the guns came from a grandmother who took it from her grandson.
“She said when he opens the drawer, he’ll have the gift card and the iPad, but that gun is out of the house,” Gonzalez said.
Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted: “Every gun that we get off our streets is a gun that will never be used to harm a New Yorker.”
Biggie MetroCard in demand in Brooklyn
Fans of late hip hop legend Christopher Wallace a.k.a. The Notorious B.I.G./Biggie Smalls reportedly swamped Brooklyn subway stations on Saturday with long lines in hopes of snagging a limited edition Biggie MetroCard.
The MTA, in partnership with Rhino Entertainment, loaded four Brooklyn subway station MetroCard vending machines with the limited edition cards honoring the Bed-Stuy born rapper on what would have been his 50th birthday. Wallace was born on May 21, 1072. Only 50,000 cards are available. Several people on social media said they waited in line for hours to buy the card.
The MetroCards feature a portrait of the Notorious B.I.G on the reverse side and were made available for purchase starting 12:01am on Saturday on a first come, first serve basis.
Photo brings punishment for Florida students
PALM CITY, Fla. — A half-dozen Florida students posed for a photo outside a middle school while holding large letters that spelled out a racial slur, school officials said.
The school will follow its code of student conduct in responding to the pupils' action, Martin County School District Superintendent John Millay said in a statement Thursday. He explained that state and federal laws prevent the district from identifying the students or releasing any other specific information about possible punishment. No school personnel were involved, the statement added.
"We are deeply aware of the hurt and pain this photograph has caused our community, especially our Black American residents and students," Millay said. "This incident is in complete opposition to our values and the ideals that we instill in our students."
The photo shows six students standing in a line outside Hidden Oaks Middle School in Palm City, a community located about 35 miles north of West Palm Beach. Each student is holding a large, hand-painted letter, and the students have arranged themselves so that the letters spell out a racial slur. The photo was posted to social media earlier this week, officials said.
The district is providing counseling to any students who need it, officials said.
White official offered $162K for discrimination suit
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis will pay a St. Louis assistant police chief nearly $162,000 to settle his federal discrimination lawsuit in which he alleged he was passed over for the city's top police job because he is white.
Lt. Col. Lawrence O'Toole will also retire at the end of the week as part of the settlement, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
O'Toole sued in 2020, after he was passed over in 2017 for the position of St. Louis' police chief. John Hayden, who is black, was chosen as chief in 2018, months after a white former police officer, Jason Stockley, was found not guilty in the 2011 shooting death of a black man following a car chase.
That verdict in September 2017 led to protests. O'Toole said in his lawsuit that the city's public safety director told him, "If Stockley didn't happen, you would be the police chief."
O'Toole's lawsuit said that statement was proof that he didn't get the job of chief because of his race, a violation of the Missouri Human Rights Act.
Illinois Supreme Court gets Black woman
The Illinois Supreme Court appointed Justice Lisa Holder White, who currently sits on the Fourth District Illinois Appellate Court, as the first Black woman justice. Justice Holder White will replace retiring Justice Rita B. Garman.
In a statement released by the Illinois Supreme Court, Justice Holder White, a Republican, said, “Being appointed to the Illinois Supreme Court is the honor of a lifetime. ... My service to the judiciary for the past 21 years has helped prepare me for this historic moment."
Justice Holder White began her career as an Assistant State’s Attorney for Macon County before moving into private practice. She became Associate Judge in the Sixth Judicial Circuit in 2001, a Circuit Judge in 2008 and in 2014, Justice Holder White was elected to the Illinois Appellate Court, Fourth District.
