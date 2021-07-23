White woman gets probation for spitting on Black woman
HARTFORD, Conn. — A white woman who was charged with a hate crime after being caught on video spitting on a Black woman during a protest in Connecticut was allowed to enter a special probation program Wednesday that could leave her with no criminal record.
Yuliya Gilshteyn, 45, was granted accelerated rehabilitation, a special probation program for first-time offenders, and ordered to complete 100 hours of anti-hate curriculum over the next two years.
If she successfully completes the classes and fulfills the other terms of the program, all charges will be dismissed. In addition to the hate crimes charge of deprivation of rights, she also was charged with third-degree attempt to commit assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a child.
The spitting occurred during large protests outside the state Capitol on Jan. 6, the same day as the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Video shows Gilshteyn, who opposes mandatory childhood vaccinations, spitting on Keren Prescott, a Black Lives Matter activist.
Cleveland's baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians
Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland's Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians.
The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Owner Paul Dolan said last summer's social unrest, touched off by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, spurred his intention to change the name.
"Cleveland has and always will be the most important part of our identity," he said in a statement. "Therefore, we wanted a name that strongly represents the pride, resiliency and loyalty of Clevelanders. 'Guardians' reflects those attributes that define us."
Numerous Native American groups have protested Cleveland's use of a grinning, red-faced Chief Wahoo caricature and Indians name for years, so the latest development brought some comfort.
"It is a major step towards righting the wrongs committed against Native peoples, and is one step towards justice," said Crystal Echo Hawk, executive director and founder of IllumiNative, a group dedicated to fighting misrepresentations of Native Americans.
The team's colors will remain the same, and the Guardians' new logos will incorporate some features of Cleveland’s Hope Memorial Bridge over the city's Cuyahoga River.
— The Associated Press
A llama, a billboard and a cellphone number are weaponized in comic prank war
Comedian and Philadelphia native Kevin Hart has upped the ante in the epic prank wars between himself and Nick Cannon. Hart posted Cannon’s cell phone number on several billboards for anyone needing "advice on fatherhood."
In a post shared on his Instagram on Thursday, the "Fatherhood" actor, 42, explained that it was his payback after Cannon bought him a llama for his birthday.
The massive billboard plastered above a Courtyard by Marriott hotel reads: "For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon." It pokes fun at the fact that Cannon has fathered seven children with four different women. Hart said he also bought billboards in Atlanta and New York.
Cannon fathered fraternal twins with ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey, a son and daughter with model Brittany Bell. Last month, he welcomed twin boys with DJ Abby De La Rosa and model Alyssa Scott gave birth to his son.
The two slug it out on Instagram: Hart, father of four, wrote “…I'm sure his phone has been ringing nonstop GOTCHA BACK B-TCH #PRANKWARS." Cannon, star of “DrumLine,” captioned a video of himself taking FaceTime calls from fan that said, "i hate @kevinhart4real."
CNN
New civilian police oversight commission formed in Chicago
The Chicago Police Department will be overseen soon by a commission of publicly elected community members, a development that strips city hall of the power it has wielded for decades over the scandal-prone department.
The ordinance creating the commission was overwhelmingly approved Wednesday by the City Council. Advocates of police reform and accountability call it historic.
The new Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability will consist of seven community members elected to four-year terms beginning in 2023. Two must be practicing lawyers, while others should have backgrounds in areas such as civil rights, mental health and social work. Each will receive a $12,000 stipend.
Jeff Levine, an attorney for the city, said the commission annual cost of $3.5 million will be covered by the police department's budget. It will be involved in the hiring and firing of the police superintendent, members of the police board and the chief administrator of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which oversees complaints of misconduct. The group will also develop restorative-justice programs.
"We literally have crossed rivers of blood over 50 years to get to this point," said Frank Chapman of the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. "For the first time in history, people of our community will have a decisive say on police policymaking."
Loudly criticizing the new oversight panel are the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, which represents the force of about 12,000 officers, and its City Council allies. Union President John Catanzara Jr. told council members the department currently is heavily regulated and suggested that enabling community members will ultimately soften policing at a time of social unrest.
