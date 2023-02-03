Fraternity ejects members charged in Nichols’ killing
Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Emmitt Martin III are Ques no more. Bean, Haley and Martin III are among the former Memphis police officers charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols and were members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., also known as the Ques.
However, the Black fraternity’s Grand Basileus Ricky L. Lewis announced in a statement that the membership of the three is being revoked.
“A few days ago, on behalf of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, we joined with all other caring, thoughtful, decent, and fair-minded people in America and around the world in extending our deepest sympathy to the family of Tyre Nichols,” Lewis said in the statement.”We have since learned that three of the former Memphis police officers involved in the horrific incident were members of our organization. That is devastating! Effective immediately, the Fraternity has revoked the membership of the three former Memphis police officers and all related privileges they may have enjoyed as members of our Fraternity.”
Nichols, who was Black, was beaten earlier this month by the Memphis police officers and later died. The five Black officers involved in the beating have been fired and charged with murder. Two other officers have been suspended, and two fire department emergency medical workers and a fire department lieutenant have been fired.
Headquartered in Decatur, Georgia, Omega Psi Phi was founded at Howard University in 1911 and has 750 undergraduate and graduate chapters.
Judge protects harsh statement from rights activistWhether it was right or wrong for Pittsburgh activist Nicky Jo Dawson to allegedly post on social media hours after an area police officer was shot and killed, that “a pig died tonight, they want us to cry over it; they will use this to exterminate us and call it ‘looking for a suspect,’ ” a judge ruled that it wasn’t something that she should be detained for.
On Jan. 27, Common Pleas Judge Kelly E. Bigley denied the request from the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office to detain Dawson. Apparently, DA Stephen A. Zappala Jr. felt that Dawson’s alleged online comments were enough to be considered a probation violation. Dawson had been on probation after pleading guilty to one count of arson in 2019. Legal experts had publicly called Zappala’s request a stretch, especially when no physical harm to any person or property came from Dawson’s comments. But the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge, Bigley, put an end to it even before a hearing.
“While the social media posts attributed to the defendant (Dawson) are shocking, abhorrent, and appalling, neither the Commonwealth’s Motion or Brief address the issue of the defendant’s 1st Amendment rights or whether making such posts actually violated a condition of the defendant’s probation,” Bigley wrote.
Mfume’s proposal would boost witness protection fundingU.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.-07) recently introduced the “Witness Security and Protection Grant Program Act of 2023.”
The witness protection bill, if passed, will provide $150 million, $30 million a year for five years, to reinforcing witness protection services for witnesses’ of homicides, felonies, serious drug charges, gang crimes or organized crimes.
“Once this bill goes through, [Baltimore] city officials have to get to work applying to receive these funds,” Mfume said. “It is important to have all officials on the same page in Baltimore. Fighting crime is a fight for everybody, whether it’s the police department, the U.S. Attorney’s office, the Mayor’s office, or the Baltimore City State’s Attorney office.”
Mayor Brandon Scott commented on the issue and its pain on Baltimoreans.
“Even the worst criminals in the past years would tell you women, children and citizens are off limits,” Scott said. “Now we’ve sunk to this place where it is anyone, everybody, anytime...”
Scott continued, “We have to speak up every time someone gets hurt. Not just when it’s your family or loved ones.”
Atlanta hosts panel on surviving economic uncertaintyInvest Atlanta in partnership with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ office, hosted a panel discussion, “Surviving and Thriving through Economic Uncertainty” Wednesday at The Gathering Spot.
The focus of the panel was on providing expertise in strategizing as a small business, particularly during this time of economic flux and uncertainty.
“We are excited to have business owners who value our city. We love our city, and really are trying to see what it takes to survive in this uncertain economy,” said Dawn Arnold, executive vice president & COO at Invest Atlanta
The panel was made up of Black entrepreneurs and corporate leaders including: Ron Busby Sr., president, and CEO of U.S Black Chambers, INC.; Derek Ellington, head of small business of Well Fargo; Kiyomi Rollins, founder of The Ke’nekt cooperative community; and Erika M.Smith, manager at Techspark metro at Microsoft. The conversation was moderated by Director, Community and Public Affairs at WSB-TV Condace Pressley.
ATLinBusiness Marketplace, a new, specialized digital marketplace for Atlanta-based enterprises to sell and market to other Atlanta-based businesses, was announced at the event.
