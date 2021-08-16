2 indicted in child’s shooting during protests
A Georgia grand jury has indicted one man for murder and another on related charges in the shooting death of an 8-year-old Atlanta girl during a protest last year, according to prosecutors.
Secoriea Turner was riding in a vehicle with her mother and a friend on July 4, 2020, when she was shot as demonstrations unfolded over the killing of a Black man by a White Atlanta police officer.
The driver had sought to turn around near a Wendy’s in south Atlanta where members of the Bloods gang had erected a barricade, Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis said Friday at a news conference.
Julian Conley fired into the car carrying Secoriea when it failed to stop at the barricade, causing the child’s death, Willis told reporters. Three of the 31 counts against Conley are murder charges, she said. Jerrion McKinney faces 16 charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Willis said. Some of the 37 total charges are against both defendants, the DA explained.
About a week and a half after Secoriea’s killing, Conley turned himself in. His attorney at the time said Conley was at the scene and carrying a weapon but was not involved in the shooting. Published reports do not contain comments from McKinney nor his attorney, Michael Katz.
—CNN
Shooting occurred during protests of police shooting
The Wendy’s where the protests occurred was the site where an Atlanta police officer shot Rayshard Brooks in June 2020.
Video footage shows officers trying to handcuff Brooks; he then grabs an officer’s Taser and flees. Brooks points the Taser over his shoulder at an officer who shoots several times. An autopsy indicates Brooks was shot in the back and buttocks.
The officer, Garrett Rolfe, faces a felony murder charge. He is also charged with five counts of aggravated assault, four counts of violation of oath of office, and one count of criminal damage to property. He was released on $500,000 bond.
He was fired after the shooting but has been reinstated. The Atlanta Police Department said Rolfe “will remain on administrative leave” until the criminal charges against him are resolved.
A law firm representing Rolfe has said he reacted after he heard “a gunshot and saw a flash in front of him.”
Another officer, Devin Brosnan, was charged with aggravated assault and made bail. Published reports quote Brosnan saying he was eager to cooperate.
Brooks’ death, two weeks after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, sparked protests across Atlanta, and the city’s police chief stepped down less than a day after the shooting.
—CNN
Judge sends UI discrimination suit forwardA federal judge says a discrimination lawsuit filed against the University of Idaho by a UI College of Law professor can move forward.
U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill rejected a request from the University of Idaho to throw out the lawsuit last week, The Lewiston Tribune reported.
Professor Shaakirrah Sanders was hired to teach at the College of Law in 2011 and in 2018 became the first African American to achieve the rank of full professor at the school. She filed the lawsuit several years ago alleging that she was unfairly denied an associate dean position in 2017, that she faced a variety of unfair conditions and terms of employment and that school officials retaliated against her when she complained about the treatment.
The University of Idaho asked the court to throw out the lawsuit before it went to trial, contending in part that Sanders failed to file the complaint on time and that she failed to show that there was a valid dispute about the facts of the case.
In his ruling, Winmill rejected the university’s argument, noting that UI’s Office of Civil Rights and Investigations received at least 35 reports of sexual or racial discrimination at the College of Law during a nine-year period starting in 2011. Those complaints triggered a formal review that included interviews with nearly three dozens staffers and faculty members.
According to the review, Winmill wrote, several faculty members felt that “females are disproportionately ‘shut down’ or admonished by those in the senior leadership group for the aggressive communication” and that gender bias affected “who is allowed to speak at meetings and in what way.” The leadership of the College of Law changed after the review.
Winmill did agree to dismiss two claims based on alleged violations of state whistleblower and academic freedom laws, because he said the university is immune from lawsuits in federal court regarding state law.
The University of Idaho didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
—Associated Press
