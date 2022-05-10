Stanford investigates noose in tree as hate crime
SAN FRANCISCO — Stanford University said it found a noose hanging from a tree outside of a residence hall and is investigating the incident as a hate crime.
In an email to students and staff, university officials said campus safety authorities immediately “removed the noose and retained it as evidence,” after receiving a report Sunday evening that a noose was seen outside an undergraduate dormitory.
“We cannot state strongly enough that a noose is a reprehensible symbol of anti-Black racism and violence that will not be tolerated on our campus,” said the email from Vice Provosts Susie Brubaker-Cole and Patrick Dunkley. “It is the moral responsibility of those with any knowledge of this incident to come forward” so appropriate action can be taken.
A Stanford spokesman did not answer questions seeking more details on the incident, including whether campus video surveillance cameras captured the noose being placed in the tree.
It’s the third such incident in the last three years, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. In 2019, a noose was found hanging on a tree near a residence for summer students. In 2021, two loose ropes that resembled nooses were found hanging in a tree near a walking trail.
—The Associated Press
Educators honored at Hall-of-Fame luncheonThe African American Education Archives and History Program (AAEAHP) inducted 10 standout educators into its Bobbie L. Lang Hall of Fame at an Induction Ceremony Luncheon, April 2, at the Hilton Garden in Duncanville, Texas. These were inductees from the year 2020 in that the coronavirus pandemic forced public ceremonies to be postponed that year and after.
Greg Fields, television station WFAA-TV meteorologist, moderated the program, and students from the Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts provided musical entertainment.
AAEAHP President Dr. Alfred Roberts said the 2020 inductions will now increase the number of educators to 166 who have been inducted since the annual ceremony began. AAEAHP was founded in 2002 and began the Hall of Fame in 2004. The group’s mission is to raise awareness of the experience and value of African America educators in Dallas County, preserve their history, and support students and young educators.
A description on their website captures the organization’s ideals: “No other group has made as significant an impact on the lives of African Americans than African American educators. Help us in our effort to chronicle the contributions of this group of magnificent professionals.”
AAEAHP also celebrated its 20th anniversary with scholarships to a student at Northwestern University and another at the University of North Texas.
The 2020 Hall of Fame inductees are: Carolyn Bailey; Willie Crowder; Shirley Fisher; Lela Herron; Dr. Helen Jones; Dr. Robbie Pipkin; Orethann Price; Dr. Delores Seamster; Carolyn Thompson; and Harnell Williams.
Legislators reject parental control in schoolsJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Republican-led House on Monday voted down a proposed constitutional amendment for parent control and restrictions on how teachers talk about race and racism.
Lawmakers voted 60-81 to kill the bill, a rarity in the chamber.
The legislation would have enshrined parent rights to direct their children’s public school education in the Missouri Constitution.
Bipartisan critics warned that enacting the proposal would lead to overregulation and micromanaging of public school teachers and said parents and guardians already have the option to homeschool their children.
“You want that much control? Take the control into your own hands, become a teacher yourself and do it yourself,” Democratic Rep. Ashley Aune said. “You have that right.”
Republican Rep. Rudy Veit said legislators should try enacting the sweeping education policy through state law. He argued against adding it to Missouri’s Constitution, a practice that Republicans have disparaged voters for doing through the initiative petition process with increasing frequency.
Georgia’s oldest HBCU graduates 200th classSAVANNAH, Ga. — The oldest historically Black college in Georgia’s public university system is celebrating a milestone.
Savannah State University held its 200th commencement ceremony on Friday, with approximately 360 graduates receiving their degrees at the campus football stadium.
Savannah State was founded in 1890 under the second Morrill Land Grant Act, a federal law mandating that Southern states establish land-grant colleges for Black students. It became the first college to open in Savannah.
The 132-year-old campus typically holds two graduation ceremonies each year, in the fall and spring.
The commencement speaker Friday was retired Navy Capt. Donnie Cochran, who was the first Black aviator to fly with the famed Blue Angels aerobatic squadron. Cochran graduated from Savannah State in 1976 with a degree in civil engineering technology.
