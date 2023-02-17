Obama-era mercury rules
for power plants restoredThe Biden administration on Friday finalized a decision to reestablish Obama-era rules that require coal and oil-fired power plantsto reduce toxic pollutants
, including mercury and acid gas, that come out of their smokestacks.
Mercury is a neurotoxin with several health impacts, including harmful effects on children’s brain development. And while the updated rule significantly benefits public health for communities around these kinds of power plants, it also has the effect of requiring plants to cut down on planet-warming pollution that comes from burning coal to generate electricity.
President Joe Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency announced early last year that it intended to undo a Trump-era rollback of the 2012 mercury pollution rules, one of many Trump-era environmental decisions it has reversed.
“This is a really good day for public health in this country,” EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe told CNN. “We’re talking about mercury, arsenic, acid gases; these are dangerous pollutants that impact people’s health.”
Many of the nation’s coal-fired power plants are aging and new ones are not being built — especially as it’s getting more expensive operate existing plans. If the EPA implements stronger federal regulations on mercury, coal ash and greenhouse gas emissions, it could have the impact of more utilities shuttering coal-fired plants, as many are already doing.
— CNN
City Officials Unveil NAACP Square in San PedroLos Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Councilmember Tim McOsker and San Pedro/Wilmington NAACP Branch President Cheyenne Bryant unveiled the first national “NAACP Square” on Feb. 10.
During a ceremony at the intersection of West 3rd Street and South Mesa Street in San Pedro, community members and civic leaders cheered the site’s designation honoring America’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. The square is located in front of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, the home church of Joe Gatlin, the founder of the NAACP Branch 1069.
“(We) mark this (historic) moment as we celebrate Black history month, and the NAACP celebrating its 114th anniversary,” said Bass. Other officials at the event were Compton Mayor Emma Sharif, State Senator Steven Bradford, Assemblymember Mike Gipson, L.A. Urban League President Michael Lawson and other NAACP Branch presidents.
“When we are talking about history being made and created, we have the first female mayor in the history of Los Angeles California,” said Bryant.
Established in 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was formed in New York City by White and Black activists, partially in response to the ongoing violence against Black Americans around the country. The organization works on delivering equality to people of color in fields such as politics and educational and eliminating race prejudice.
— Los Angeles Sentinel News Service
Man fatally stabbed at arena hosting basketball tournamentTRENTON, N.J. — A man was fatally stabbed at an arena in New Jersey’s capital city while a high school basketball tournament game was being played there, authorities said.
The incident at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton occurred around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Khalil Glanton, 22, of Trenton, was stabbed multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
No other injuries were reported in the incident and no arrests have been made. A motive for the stabbing remains under investigation.
Authorities declined to provide further details about the incident, including if it was connected in any way to the game, which ended around the time the stabbing occurred.
— The Associated Press
Rich history of Black firefighters celebratedThe Progressive Firefighters Association of Washington, D.C., plans to hold a special program recognizing its achievements within the D.C. fire department on Tuesday at the D.C. Fire and EMS Training Academy located in Southwest. One of the highlights of the program will be honoring D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) as an honorary fire chief.
The PFF was founded in 1965 by a group of Black firefighters working for the District’s fire department. The purpose of the PFF is to promote the interests of Black employees of the D.C. Fire and EMS Department.
“The Progressive Firefighters Association of Washington, D.C. serves as an organization dedicated to seeing that Black firefighters and those that work in the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services are treated with dignity and respect as they perform their duties serving the people,” said Romeo O. Spaulding, a former PFF president who also served as the International Association of Black Professional Firefighters (IABPF) president.
The program takes place as department data reports a large number of African Americans employed. According to 2022 department data, of the 2, 089 employees, 948 are Black which represents 45% of the workforce and 870 are white which represents 42% of workers.
— The Washington Informer
