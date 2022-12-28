Feds sue drug wholesaler over opioid sales
HARRISBURG — The U.S. Justice Department claimed in a lawsuit filed Thursday that a major drug wholesaler contributed to the deadly toll from opioids by turning a blind eye to warning signs about suspicious sales to its pharmacy customers.
The 87-page civil enforcement action accuses AmerisourceBergen Corp. and two subsidiaries of failing to properly scrutinize orders for suspicious activity.
It claims the AmerisourceBergen entities "repeatedly refused or negligently failed" to report orders from pharmacy companies they "had reason to know were allowing opioids and other controlled substances to be diverted into illegal channels."
"When drug distributors like AmerisourceBergen fail to alert the DEA of suspicious orders of prescription drugs by pharmacies, they shirk a key obligation in dealing with addictive drugs that can end lives," Cole Finegan, the U.S. attorney in Colorado, said in a release announcing the case had been filed.
AmerisourceBergen, based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, released a statement in response saying the federal complaint cherry-picked pharmacies among its tens of thousands of customers "while ignoring the absence of action" by the Drug Enforcement Administration.
"Even in these five hand selected examples presented by the DOJ, AmerisourceBergen verified DEA registration and State Board of Pharmacy licenses before filling any orders, conducted extensive due diligence into these customers, reported every sale of every controlled substances to the DEA, and reported suspicious orders of controlled substances to the DEA for every one of these pharmacies -– hundreds of suspicious orders in total," the company said.
Opioids have been linked to more than 500,000 U.S. deaths during the past two decades.
The Associated Press
Princeton plans Toni Morrison tribute in 2023
PRINCETON, N.J. — A monthslong Toni Morrison tribute at Princeton University, where the Nobel laureate taught for 17 years, will range from music created and performed by Grammy-winning vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant to a spring lecture series and three-day symposium featuring author Edwidge Danticat, among others.
The tribute will center on "Toni Morrison: Sites of Memory," an exhibition drawn from her archives that will explore her creative process through manuscripts, correspondence between herself and other Black women, photographs, maps she drew while working on her acclaimed novel "Beloved," rare drafts of her novel "Song of Solomon" and various unfinished projects. The exhibit runs at the Princeton University Library from Feb. 22 to June 4.
"In imagining this initiative — from exhibition to symposium to partner projects — I wanted to show the importance of the archive to understanding Morrison's work and practice. But I also wanted to show how this archive in particular is a site that opens up new lines of inquiry and inspires new kinds of collaboration," said curator Autumn Womack, assistant professor of English and African American Studies at Princeton, in a statement released Wednesday.
Morrison, who died in 2019 at age 88, was also known for such novels as "Sula," "The Bluest Eye" and "Jazz." She won the Nobel Prize for literature in 1993.
Judge sustains charges against former candidate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A federal judge in Florida has refused to throw out criminal charges against Andrew Gillum, disagreeing with the former Democratic gubernatorial nominee's assertions that he was the victim of selective prosecution because he was a Black candidate for governor.
Gillum and a colleague were indicted earlier this year on federal charges including conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements to FBI agents. Prosecutors said Gillum funneled donations through third parties back to himself for personal use.
According to prosecutors, Gillum met with undercover FBI agents posing as developers while he was mayor of Tallahassee and during his campaign for governor. His associates sought donations from the agents, and suggested ways to provide money without listing them as political contributions, including paying for a fundraising dinner, according to the indictment.
Gillum has pleaded not guilty and denied the charges, saying they were politically motivated.
Saying the defendants' arguments were "meritless," U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor last week dismissed four motions from the defendants challenging the continuation of the prosecution.
Gillum had asked that the charges be dismissed because prosecutors delayed filing them and he was being prosecuted because of his race and politics. The judge, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, said Gillum had offered nothing to support the claim of selective prosecution because of his race or politics.
Gillum, who is Black, was the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in 2018 and narrowly lost the race to Republican Ron DeSantis. After losing, Gillum was still seen as a rising star in Democratic politics and was hired as a CNN analyst.
Then, in March 2020, Gillum was found intoxicated and unconscious in a hotel room with two men, including one who works as a male escort. Two days later he entered a rehabilitation center, and later did a television interview in which he said he's bisexual.
