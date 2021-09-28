House seeks to eliminate inequities in sentencing
Two minutes before members of the U.S. House of Representatives cast their votes, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine weighed in on H.R. 1693 – the EQUAL Act:
“Congress should pass the EQUAL Act to finally end the unfair sentencing disparity between crack and powder cocaine,” Racine demanded.
“By eliminating the disparity entirely, the bill would address longstanding racial discrimination in our criminal justice policy. This reform is overdue.”
The reform is now closer to happening after Congress on Tuesday, September 28, passed the legislation by a 143-16 vote – the only opposition came from Republicans.
Under current federal laws, individuals caught with 28 grams of crack receive the same sentence as someone caught with 500 grams of powder cocaine, despite the American Medical Association’s findings that there is no chemical difference between the two substances.
Federal surveys and other data clearly show that this racial disparity bears scant relation to racial differences in drug use and offenses.
“There are, for example, five times more white drug users than Black,” Human Rights Watch officials wrote in a recent report.
“Relative to population, Black men are admitted to state prison on drug charges at a rate that is 13.4 times greater than that of white men. In large part because of the extraordinary racial disparities in incarceration for drug offenses, Black people are incarcerated for all offenses at 8.2 times the rate of whites,” officials at the nonprofit continued.
“One in every 20 black men over the age of 18 in the United States is in state or federal prison, compared to one in 180 white men.”
The measure now heads to the Senate for consideration.
—NNPA
Man charged with harassing
interracial couple
A Massachusetts man posted racial epithets, crude language and threats of physical harm in response to an interracial couple who had announced their engagement on Facebook, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
Stephen M. DeBerardinis, 45, of Boston and Dedham, is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday. An email seeking comment was left with his federal public defender.
“Today’s arrest cannot mitigate the fear that Stephen DeBerardinis caused,” Joseph Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston office, said in a statement. “Acts of intimidation and threats of violence perpetrated against people because of their race, ethnicity, color, or creed are reprehensible.”
The couple, a 37-year-old Black man and a 34-year-old white woman whose names were not disclosed in court documents, announced their engagement with accompanying photographs on Facebook in late December, prosecutors said.
DeBerardinis did not know the couple, but because he was friends with their friends, could see their posts.
He reacted to the engagement announcement on Jan. 6 with epithets and profanities, prosecutors said.
When the couple told him they were reporting him to law enforcement, authorities allege he sent them a picture of brass knuckles with the phrase “snitches get stitches.” He also told the couple to “Read up more on me” and his “crew” and threatened them with physical harm, prosecutors said.
The couple contacted local police, who in turn contacted federal authorities. If convicted of all charges which include witness intimidation and harassment, DeBerardinis faces a maximum of 28 years in prison.
—The Associated Press
Who are the 2021 MacArthur fellows?Writers, artists, poets, a virologist, activists and filmmakers are among the luminaries named as this year’s MacArthur fellows. The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation on Tuesday announced 25 people will each receive $625,000 over five years to use as they please. The Chicago-based foundation has awarded the “genius grants” every year since 1981 to help further the pursuits of people with outstanding talent.
About 10 of the 25 fellows study racial disparities in healthcare, uphold voting rights, address needs of the incarcerated and underscore contributions of Blacks and people of color.
Those 2021 fellows include:
Desmond Meade, 54, Orlando, Florida, civil rights activist working to restore voting rights to formerly incarcerated citizens and remove barriers to their full participation in civic life.
Marcella Alsan, 44, Cambridge, Massachusetts, physician-economist investigating the role that legacies of discrimination and resulting mistrust play in perpetuating racial disparities in health.
Daniel Lind-Ramos, 68, Loiza, Puerto Rico, sculptor and painter transforming everyday objects into assemblages that speak to the global connections inherent in Afro-Caribbean and diaspora legacies.
Jacqueline Stewart, 51, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures/University of Chicago, Los Angeles, cinema studies scholar and curator ensuring that contributions of overlooked Black filmmakers and communities of spectators have a place in the public imagination.
—The Associated Press
Four HBCUs get cancer research grantThe American Cancer Society (ACS), along with four historically black medical schools including Charles Drew Medical School, Howard University, Meharry Medical College, and Morehouse School of Medicine, announced a Diversity in Cancer Research (DICR) Program to help improve diversity, equity and inclusion in the cancer research field.
The program includes DICR Institutional Development Grants to the four schools in a pilot program for 2021-2022. The grants provide salary support for the colleges to select clinical faculty, who need more time for their cancer research and scholarly activities.
The impactful program will create a more inclusive research environment to address health disparities more effectively and could lead to targeted recruitment efforts focused on bringing people of color into clinical research protocols.
“The American Cancer Society is committed to launching the brightest minds into cancer research and to reducing health disparities,” said Dr. William Cance, American Cancer Society Chief Medical and Scientific Officer.
“To accomplish this, we believe it is essential to invest in the minority workforce and their dedicated efforts to solve disparities and establish equity in cancer care.”
“There are many reasons the Black community continues to experience disparities in cancer care outcomes. But one of the most critical factors behind the imbalance, and one of the most promising paths to closing the gap, is diversity in cancer care research. We must improve diversity and representation in our laboratories if we expect different outcomes in our hospitals,” said Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, president of Howard University.
The Amsterdam News
Omarosa beat Trump in NDA arbitrationFormer aid to the Donald Trump campaign and White House stint Omarosa Manigault Newman has defeated an arbitration case brought against her by the Trump campaign, which alleged that she had violated a non-disclosure agreement with public comments and a book critical of former President Donald Trump.
In a summary judgment granted Monday in Manigault Newman’s favor, the arbiter rejected the Trump campaign’s claims, saying the NDA was “overbroad, indefinite, and unreasonable.” The decision marks a rare instance of finality and financial consequence in a legal fight picked by Trump against one of his personal or political foes.
Arbiter T. Andrew Brown of the American Arbitration Association said in the judgment that the NDA’s terms went “far beyond what would be reasonably expected to protect” the Trump campaign’s interests.
The arbiter said the agreement effectively imposed on Manigault Newman “an obligation to never say anything remotely critical of Mr. Trump, his family, or his or family members’ businesses, for the rest of her life.”
“Such a burden is certainly unreasonable,” the judgment said.
In a statement provided to CNN by Trump’s spokesperson, the former President did not weigh in on the merits of the decision, but criticized Manigault Newman personally.
“Nobody in her life has done more for Omarosa than a man named Donald Trump,” he said. “Unfortunately, like certain others, she forgot all about that — which is fine with me!”
The book by Manigault Newman, who was previously best known for her polarizing character on NBC’s “The Apprentice,” painted a damning portrait of the former president. In it, she describes a mentally waning, racist and lewd, charismatic but emotionally abusive, man overseeing a conniving cast of aides and family members whose varied goals rarely include the betterment of the nation.
CNN
