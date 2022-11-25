Biden to extend student loan pause
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden recently announced that his administration will extend a pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt.
"It isn't fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible for relief to resume their student debt payments while the courts consider the lawsuit," Biden said in a video posted on Twitter.
The moratorium was slated to expire Jan. 1, a date that Biden set before his debt cancellation plan stalled in the face of legal challenges from conservative opponents.
Now it will extend until 60 days after the lawsuit is resolved. If the lawsuit has not been resolved by June 30, payments would resume 60 days after that.
Biden's plan promises $10,000 in federal student debt forgiveness to those with incomes of less than $125,000, or households earning less than $250,000. Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate more financial need, are eligible for an additional $10,000 in relief.
More than 26 million people already applied for the relief, with 16 million approved, but the Education Department stopped processing applications this month after a federal judge in Texas struck down the plan.
The Justice Department last week asked the Supreme Court to examine the issue and reinstate Biden's debt cancellation plan. By extending the pause, the administration says it's giving the court a chance to resolve the case in its current term.
"I'm completely confident my plan is legal," Biden said Tuesday.
Biden announced the decision a day after more than 200 advocacy groups urged him to extend the pause, warning that starting payment in January would cause "financial catastrophe" for millions of borrowers.
The Associated Press
Baltimore grocer set to close next month
The Price Rite Marketplace of West Pratt Street has served West Baltimore for 10 years. Now, just days before families are set to gather around the dinner table, Price Rite has announced that it is closing the sliding doors permanently at the end of December.
Price Rite originally opened in 2013 and was rebranded as Price Rite Marketplace in 2019.
The supermarket is located in Southwest Baltimore’s Mount Clare Junction shopping center and is the only full service grocery store in the immediate area. Hollins Market and stores like Family Dollar will be left to fill in the gap. The area is called a food desert the Baltimore City Health Department because of its high poverty rate and the long distance must travel to get to a full-service grocer. There are only four, now soon to be three, supermarkets in the entire district.
“The parents and the older folks are the ones that need this store. If you take it out of the Black community, where are they supposed to go?” asked Angela Baker, who spoke with the AFRO as she exited the store. “I’ve lived in the city all my life and it just seems like it’s getting worse.”
Baker pointed out how access to fresh fruits and vegetables in America is directly linked to other issues like income and transportation.
“Are people supposed to take an Uber? A lot of these folks are on a fixed income—they don’t have money to keep getting Ubers to go to the market,” said Baker. “They should be able to come around the corner and go grocery shopping in their own neighborhood.”
The Afro.com
Museum explores Afrofuturism, honors Black Panther
A new exhibition debuting next spring at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) will celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther costume.
“Afrofuturism: A History of Black Futures,” opens on March 24, 2023, and features the late actor’s iconic gear.
Black Panther counts as the first superhero of African descent to appear in mainstream American comics, and the film is the first major cinematic production on the character.
“Investigating Afrofuturist expression through art, music, activism and more, this exhibition explores and reveals Afrofuturism’s historic and poignant engagement with African-American history and popular culture,” Smithsonian officials wrote in a news release.
“From the enslaved looking to the cosmos for freedom to popular sci-fi stories inspiring Black astronauts, to the musical influence of Sun Ra, P-Funk, OutKast and more, this exhibition covers the broad and impactful spectrum of Afrofuturism.”
Through the 4,300-square-foot temporary exhibition, visitors will view a variety of objects from Afrofuturism pioneers, including Octavia Butler’s typewriter, Nichelle Nichols’ Star Trek uniform as the character Lt. Nyoto Uhura and Nona Hendryx’s space suit-inspired costume worn while performing with LaBelle.
The exhibition also utilizes select objects to elevate stories that speak to Black liberation and social equality, such as Trayvon Martin’s flight suit from Experience Aviation, and his childhood dream of being an astronaut.
“Trayvon Martin’s flight suit tells the story of a dream of space flight ended tragically by earthbound violence,” said Kevin Young, the Andrew W. Mellon Director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
NNPA Newswire
