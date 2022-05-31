Militiaman convicted of pointing rifle at police
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The leader of a pro-gun group that has staged armed protests has been convicted of pointing a rifle at law enforcement while in Kentucky for a demonstration, officials said.
A federal jury found John F. Johnson, who goes by "Grandmaster Jay," guilty on Friday on charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement and brandishing a firearm during racial justice protests two years ago, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Sunday in a statement.
Court documents and evidence presented during the weeklong trial said Johnson pointed an AR-15 platform rifle and tactical flashlight at two federally deputized officers on a roof in downtown Louisville, the statement said. The alleged incident occurred the day before the Kentucky Derby, when hundreds of protesters peacefully marched to demand justice in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police.
Johnson's group, known as the NFAC, has an all-Black membership and often demonstrates against white supremacy and police violence.
Johnson, 59, of Ohio faces at least seven years in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 22, the statement said.
The Associated Press
Alexandria’s Freedom House Museum reopens
After a pandemic closure and a change of ownership, the Freedom House Museum at 1315 Duke Street has reopened. The City of Alexandria-owned historic property will have its grand reopening on Juneteenth.
The National Historic Landmark is the remaining portion of a complex that trafficked thousands of Black men, women and children between 1828 and 1861. The onetime residence was converted into a massive slave jail complex that took up half of the block. Despite changing hands repeatedly in the years prior to the Civil War, all the building’s owners maintained the space to engage in slave trafficking. The museum honors the Black people, both free and enslaved, who lived in and were stolen and trafficked through Alexandria.
On May 24, 1861, the Union Army liberated the complex when they entered Alexandria the day after Virginians voted to adopt the State’s ordinance of secession.
The museum staff say part of its mission is to be more truthful to the realities of the past, and reframe white supremacist history while giving visitors “opportunities to learn, reflect and advocate for change.”
The museum will be open to the public Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays and Mondays from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 per adult, $3 per child ages 5–12, and free for City of Alexandria residents. Staff recommended that guests reserve tickets in advance online.
A grand opening event is scheduled for June 20.
The Washington Informer
Vetta Thompson named inaugural associate director of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Siteman
Cancer center names first diversity associate
Siteman Cancer Center at Washington University School of Medicine and Barnes-Jewish Hospital recently announced the appointment of Vetta Sanders Thompson, Ph.D., as its inaugural associate director of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Thompson is a nationally recognized researcher, educator and advocate for the health and well-being of diverse communities. Her research focuses on the areas of health services access, determinants of physical and mental health disparities, racial identity and psychosocial implications of race and ethnicity in health communications. She is a licensed clinical psychologist and earned her doctorate degree in psychology and clinical training from Duke University. She holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and social relations from Harvard University.
Concurrent with her new role, Thompson is the E. Desmond Lee Professor of Racial and Ethnic Diversity and associate dean of diversity, inclusion and equity at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis. She also is the co-director of the University’s Center for Community Health Partnership and Research.
“Dr. Thompson is eminently qualified to lead our efforts to enhance and expand diversity within our leadership team, research workforce and advisory boards,” said Timothy J. Eberlein, MD, director of the Alvin J. Siteman Cancer Center. “She already serves in multiple leadership roles at Siteman, including as co-leader of the Community Research Fellow Training Program and as assistant director for the Cancer Research Training and Education Coordination Program. In addition, she has been an active member of the institution’s Community Outreach and Engagement leadership team. Her new, larger leadership role reflects the commitment of Siteman Cancer Center to advocate, support and mentor diversity and inclusion at all levels.”
The St. Louis American
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.