Mayor aims at ghost gun kit retailers
Mayor Eric Adams announced that two online ghost gun retailers — Rainer Arms, LLC, based in North Auburn, Washington, and Rock Slide USA, based in Broadway, North Carolina — have stopped illegally selling and delivering gun components that are used to assemble illegal and untraceable firearms to New York City residents after the city filed a lawsuit against the two companies and three others in June.
“Ghost guns are illegal in our city, and we will not allow gun sellers to turn New York City into a city of mail-order murder,” Adams said. “These untraceable weapons often end up in the hands of dangerous individuals, who use them to commit vicious and deadly crimes in our communities. That is why we announced our lawsuit in June against five online retailers selling ghost gun components into our city, in violation of city and state law.”
As part of the settlements with Rainier Arms and Rock Slide USA, the sellers agree, among other things, to:
- Immediately stop selling ghost guns to New York City residents;
- Implement a technological bar to any such sales in the future, and
- Provide the city with sales data for all such sales since 2020.
In addition to Rainier Arms and Rock Slide USA, New York City also filed suit against Arm or Ally, based in Kansas City, Missouri; Salvo Technologies, doing business as 80P Builder, based in Largo, Florida; and Indie Guns, based in Orlando, Florida.
“Ghost guns help criminals cause enormous harm in our communities,” said New York City Corporation Counsel Sylvia Hinds-Radix. “These settlements are a step in the right direction to enhance public safety in our city. Our efforts will continue to ensure that ghost gun retailers comply with the law.”
In addition to the city’s lawsuit, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed her own lawsuit in June against 10 defendants — including the five the city sued — for selling tens of thousands of illegal, unfinished frames and receivers to New Yorkers that were then converted into unserialized, untraceable handguns and assault-style weapons.
The Amsterdam News
Registration opens for HBCU Hackathon 2022
Registration is now open for Zillow’s second annual HBCU Housing Hackathon for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The program, in collaboration with United Negro College Fund (UNCF) and Amplify 4 Good, helps HBCU students develop critical tech and business skills as they compete for nearly $90,000 in cash and prizes, while also gaining the opportunity to interview for paid internships.
During the weeklong Zillow HBCU Housing Hackathon, beginning Sept. 9, students will learn about the real estate industry, Zillow offerings, housing data, and various application programming interfaces. Then they will develop and pitch tech solutions to help consumers overcome obstacles on their journey to find a home. Student teams will present their ideas to Zillow and tech-industry leaders, with top teams receiving cash and prizes for themselves and their universities.
The first Zillow HBCU Housing Hackathon, in 2021, drew 150 students, representing 17 HBCUs. A team of four Morehouse College students won first place and a $20,000 prize for creating “Reliby,” an app that uses machine learning to predict increases in rent and utility costs at a specific address over time, thus giving renters early warning about looming affordability challenges. Zillow also donated $25,000 to Morehouse College’s computer science program as part of the first-place prize.
“The caliber of the tech solutions that the teams presented was impressive. Students leaned on their academic careers and life experiences to come up with some amazing ideas. It was great to be part of the program, and it made me excited for what’s to come for our industry and tech as a whole with these future leaders,” said David Beitel, Zillow chief technology officer.
The Black Press USA
Atlanta Housing, City Partners Break Ground on Juanita H. Gardner Village
by Staff Report August 30, 2022
Atlanta — Atlanta Housing and its city partners broke ground Tuesday on the Juanita H. Gardner Village, a new construction project that will create 108 independent living senior units in a three-story elevator building in the Adamsville neighborhood. Ms. Gardner, after whom the project is named, is a long-time neighborhood association leader.
“All 108 of these units are affordable, and we’re proud to be able to collaborate with Invest Atlanta, the City of Atlanta and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs in creating these vitally needed senior units,” said Eugene E. Jones, Jr., president and CEO of Atlanta Housing.
The project is being financed through the AH-Invest Atlanta Co-Investment fund with an investment by AH and tax-exempt bonds from Invest Atlanta as well as 4% Low Income Housing Tax Credits from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA). The project is being built on a vacant site at 3650 Bakers Ferry Road. To ensure long-term affordability, AH purchased the project site and is providing a long-term ground lease at a nominal rate to the owner entity.
The Atlanta Voice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.