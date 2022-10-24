Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday temporarily blocked Sen. Lindsey Graham's testimony to a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state.
Thomas' order is intended to prevent Fani Willis, Fulton County district attorney, from compelling Graham to testify while the Supreme Court weighs the senator's request for a lengthier halt to the proceedings.
Willis has a deadline Thursday to tell the high court why Graham should have to answer the grand jury's questions. Lower courts have ruled that his testimony can take place.
Thomas acted on his own, as the justice who handles emergency appeals from Georgia.
The Associated Press
2 plead guilty in voter suppression scheme
CLEVELAND — Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail.
Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack Burkman, 56, of Arlington, Virginia, could each receive a year in prison when they are sentenced Nov. 29 in common pleas court. They were indicted in October 2020 on numerous counts of telecommunications fraud and bribery.
Wohl's attorney, Mark Wieczorek, declined to comment about the his client's plea. Burkman's attorney, Brian Joslyn, did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.
The two men were accused of arranging for a voice broadcast service to make about 85,000 robocalls to predominantly Black neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois during the run up to the 2020 general election. Prosecutors said the pair were responsible for 3,500 calls to residents of Cleveland and East Cleveland.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley at the time the pair were charged said they "clearly infringed upon that right in a blatant attempt to suppress votes and undermine the integrity of this election."
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, whose consumer protection unit assisted in the investigation, issued a statement Monday saying "voter intimidation won't be tolerated in Ohio."
The calls warned people that information included in their mailed ballots could be used by law enforcement agencies to enforce arrest warrants, to collect outstanding debts, and lead to tracking by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for mandatory vaccines.
Sheriff who disparaged Black employees resigns
WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A suspended North Carolina sheriff has resigned in the aftermath of a leaked audio recording in which he called Black employees by derogatory names and said they should be fired, his attorney announced Monday.
Attorney Michael Mills made the announcement during a hearing on whether Jody Greene, who was elected Columbus County sheriff in 2018, should be removed from office, according to news outlets.
"Jody Greene loves Columbus County and does not want to put the people he has served through this ordeal," Mills told Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Douglas Sasser. The announcement prompted applause from some in the courtroom, The News & Observer reported.
District Attorney Jon David had sought Greene's removal alleging that he had engaged in racial profiling of employees both personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported.
Sasser suspended Greene earlier this month until Monday's hearing on the petition for removal. The rest of the hearing was called off and David, the district attorney for Bladen, Brunswick and Columbus counties, said it was no longer necessary due to Greene's resignation.
David has said that he asked the State Bureau of Investigation to probe allegations of obstruction of justice within the sheriff's office. That investigation is ongoing.
The recording of the phone call was given to WECT-TV by a former sheriff's captain who's now running against Greene to be sheriff. Located about 120 miles southeast of Raleigh, Columbus County has about 50,000 people and is approximately 63% white and 30% Black.
The 2019 call to then-Capt. Jason Soles came shortly after Greene narrowly defeated former Sheriff Lewis Hatcher, who is Black. Soles was temporarily acting as sheriff at the time due to a court-mediated agreement that kept Greene from assuming the duties of the office while election officials examined the contest, which was ultimately decided by fewer than 40 votes.
In the call, Greene, who is white, said he believed someone in the sheriff's office was leaking information to Hatcher, the station reported.
"I'm sick of it. I'm sick of these Black (expletives)," Greene is recorded saying. "I'm going to clean house and be done with it. And we'll start from there."
Greene was also recorded as saying: "Every Black that I know, you need to fire him to start with, he's a snake."
Several Black officers in leadership positions were later demoted or fired.
The Associated Press
