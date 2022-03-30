Countdown to World Games 2022 begins
To mark 100 days to go before The World Games 2022 begin officials from the Games and Airbus announced on Tuesday they are partnering with Team Red, White & Blue for “The Team RWB Old Glory Relay to The World Games 2022.”
“Our city, that was once infamous for racial disharmony, will now be a great beacon for people of all cultures, breeds and countries around the entire world,” said Birmingham, Alabama, Mayor Randall L. Woodfin, who read a proclamation and urged residents to get excited about the Games. While ginning up the crowd, Woodfin asked for volunteers to support the Games.
An expected 3,600 elite athletes from more than 100 countries will compete for gold, silver and bronze medals from July 7-17 at The World Games 2022, which is organized with the support of the Olympics and takes place every four years. This year marks the 11th edition of The World Games and the first that will be held on U.S. soil in over 40 years.
The relay is a journey where thousands of America’s military veterans will take turns carrying the same American flag from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., to the Opening Ceremony of The Games at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
— The Birmingham Times
Names of slavery, segregation supporters removedRICHMOND, Va. — The University of Richmond has removed the names of people who supported slavery and racial segregation from six campus buildings.
Along with the unanimous board of trustees vote to strip the names, the private Virginia school announced Monday that it also adopted principles to guide future naming decisions.
Students and faculty at the university — located in the former capital of the Confederacy — protested last spring after the board said it wouldn’t change the names of two buildings that honored men with ties to white supremacy. The board later agreed to reconsider the matter, forming a committee to review naming issues that gathered input from more than 7,500 students, faculty, staff, alumni and parents.
Buildings named after Robert Ryland and Douglas Southall Freeman were at the center of last year’s controversy. The university says Ryland, who became the first president of Richmond College in 1841, enslaved more than two dozen people. Freeman, a newspaper editor who won Pulitzer Prizes for multi-volume biographies about Robert E. Lee and George Washington, supported segregation and opposed interracial marriage.
Ryland Hall is now the Humanities Building and Freeman Hall is now called Residence Hall No. 3. The names of four people who enslaved others in the 19th century were also taken off campus buildings: Sarah Brunet, Jeremiah Bell Jeter, Bennet Puryear and James Thomas Jr.
— The Associated Press
Equal pay may come to MississippiJACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi could become the final state to enact a law requiring equal pay for equal work by women and men, after the Republican-controlled state House and Senate passed the final version of a bill Wednesday.
The bill goes to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, and he has not said whether he will sign it. When he was lieutenant governor, Reeves let a similar bill die.
A 1963 federal law requires equal pay for equal work, but Mississippi is the only state without its own equal pay law. Alabama enacted one in 2019.
The Mississippi bill says a lawsuit must be filed within two years of when a worker “knew or should have known” about pay discrepancies.
If the lawsuit is successful, the worker could receive court costs, attorneys’ fees and the amount she — or he — should have received to cover the wage gap. No additional financial damages would be allowed.
Cassandra Welchlin, leader of the Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable, advocates for equal pay but said the bill is “harmful” because it would allow an employer to pay a woman less than a man based on the pay history that workers bring into new jobs. She said the bill also allows lower pay if a worker has taken months or years off to care for children or older parents.
“During this pandemic, women have been forced to leave the workforce for caregiving responsibilities,” Welchlin said Wednesday. “It’s just an equal pay bill in name only.”
— The Associated Press
Black woman now heads city library systemThe Indianapolis Public Library (IndyPL) board of trustees named Nichelle M. Hayes interim CEO during a board meeting March 28. Hayes has led the Center for Black Literature and Culture at Central Library since its opening in 2017.
“I appreciate the board giving me their confidence … to start the healing process,” Hayes said after the board unanimously voted for her appointment.
Hayes will begin her tenure as interim today. John Helling, who was appointed interim CEO in September 2021 following the resignation of Jackie Nytes, announced his plans to resign earlier this month. During the March 28 board meeting, board member Hope Tribble said she hopes to conduct final interviews for a permanent CEO by August.
Hayes’ appointment comes less than a week since Ice Miller LLC announced the findings of an internal climate study to the board. The study found roughly 22% of IndyPL’s Black employees report receiving offensive comments or harassment from their colleagues related to their race in the past year.
— The Indianapolis Recorder
