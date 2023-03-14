D.C. mayor announces $500K in grants to food businesses
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser's administration announced that $500,000 in Nourish DC grants were awarded to 13 local food businesses owned by Blacks, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) to develop a more equitable food ecosystem in the city.
The 13 businesses receiving the grants are Open Crumb (Ward 8), KFresh (Ward 8), Constituent Services Worldwide Public Benefit Corporation (Ward 6), Tae-Gu Kimchi (Ward 5), Elmira Market (Ward 8), The Fresh Food Factory (Ward 8), Kitchen Savages (Ward 8), Fight Juice (Ward 5), Inspire DMV Hospitality (Ward 8), Marty’s Food and Catering (Ward 8), Oh-Mazing Food (Ward 5), SouthEats LLC (Ward 7) and Aurora Market (Ward 7).
In a statement, Bowser said Nourish DC “is an example of how we can support our small food business owners and work together to create new employment opportunities and thriving neighborhoods.”
Nourish DC was created in 2021 to support the growth of locally owned small food firms in communities underserved by grocery and other amenities.
The Bowser administration has awarded over $4.5 million in funding to the Capital Impact Partners (CIP) to serve as the Nourish DC program administrator. Each of the grantees will receive technical and loan assistance to support their businesses all-year round through CIP.
“We know that many of our local BIPOC-owned food businesses need additional funding to grow and scale their businesses,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. “This much-needed funding will not only support an equitable food system in D.C. but also sustain small and local businesses during these tough economic times and help them grow.”
WWT stands tall for STEM during 8th Annual Student Forum
World Wide Technology (WWT) hosted its eighth annual STEM Student Forum March 4, with the theme of “Making a New World Happen. The forum’s focus was on how schools can use education and technology to create a more sustainable future.
WWT employs thousands of professionals in the STEM field and provides resources to ensure the increase of future tech leaders. Its student forum educates high school students on the importance of STEM disciplines and the opportunities they present.
The 2023 program included 21 local high schools with 177 participating students. About 70 volunteers contributed more than 700 hours, including 33 WWT mentors, both in-person and virtually, who supported each school’s team.
Christian Brothers College High School received the $10,000 first place prize for its project which tackled environmental and social sustainability by using plastic bottles to create a recycled 3D printer filament. The filament could then be used to create items for the unhoused, such as combs, toothbrushes, razors, tiny house bricks and more.
“The STEM Student Forum has been an eye-opening experience into the strength of critical thought processes and problem-solving skills of the next generation,” said Jessie Ripper, WWT program management director.
“These brilliant future leaders are passionate about technological advancement and its impact on the betterment of society.”
The Fulton School was recognized with a $5,000 second place prize and Parkway Spark! received $2,500 for placing third. Pattonville High School came in fourth place. Nerinx Hall in fifth place, receiving $2,000 and $1,500, respectively.
August Wilson House Legacy Brick campaign concludes
A campaign to raise funds for the childhood home of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson ended Sunday. During the fundraiser, individuals and groups purchased Legacy Bricks to support the work of the Hill District's August Wilson House.
Purchasers include actors Russell Hornsby, Carter Redwood and Bill Nunn. Marimba Milliones, president and CEO of the Hill Community Development Corp.; Brenda Tate, a local legend as a 40-year veteran of Pittsburgh police force; and Vernell Lillie, called the 'Queen Mother of Black theater' in Pittsburgh, also have bricks in the August Wilson House.
The AWH opened as an arts center for the Hill District last summer. The home is a tribute to Wilson’s legacy, and offers educational, cultural and community programming aimed at strengthening youth, neighborhood residents, and nurturing artists and scholars locally and around the world.
To support the programming, which is often offered free to the community, AWH established its Legacy Brick campaign, offering Wilson fans and AWH supporters the chance to purchase commemorative and memorial bricks.
Legacy Bricks costs $100, $250, $500, or $1,000 and will be placed at various locations around the house. All the bricks will be limited to up to three lines of text and 14 characters (including spaces and punctuation) per line.
says the Legacy Brick campaign allows people to honor the legacies of their own families by offering words of memorial and tribute to loved one.
“August Wilson left an eternal legacy,” said Denise Turner, president and acting Chief Executive, AWH, “and now his supporters and fans have an opportunity to create their own.”
For more information, visit: https://augustwilsonhouse.org
