leader gets prison termNEWARK, N.J. — A former police sergeant who authorities said led a group of officers who illegally stopped and searched numerous people and vehicles and stole thousands of dollars from them was sentenced Monday to nearly three years in federal prison.
Michael Cheff, 51, an Oakland resident who served on the force in Paterson, was convicted in May of a civil rights violation and filing a false report. Five Paterson officers who have already pleaded guilty to various charges stemming from the long-running corruption probe testified against Cheff, and some said they routinely gave him a portion of the funds they stole.
The officers have said Cheff knew about the thefts that occurred from 2016 to 2018. They said he approved their false reports and helped them log evidence to make it appear they were doing legitimate police work. They also said he ensured complaints against the officers went nowhere.
Cheff, who maintains his innocence, received a 33-month prison term and will also have to serve three years of supervised release once he’s freed. The five other officers were all sentenced last week and received terms ranging from probation to 24 months in prison.
They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged in intimidating behavior on the flight and both women had to be removed from the plane after it landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 24, 2021.
Authorities said the women each assaulted a passenger during the flight and used racial slurs when a male passenger asked them to stop.
Pichardo also allegedly spit at the man when he tried to record the altercation.
The case was investigated by the FBI and Phoenix police and the two women were indicted for disorderly conduct for verbally and physically assaulting other customers and flight crew members.
Prosecutors said Pichardo, a 32-year-old resident of the Bronx, has been ordered to pay nearly $9,200 restitution to American Airlines as a result of the altercation.
They say Pichardo also will serve three years of supervised release following her prison sentence.
The other female passenger involved in the incident has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in November.
MSU’s student-run news publication, the MSU Spokesman, is hosting its first gubernatorial forum on Sep. 27 in preparation for the general election day on Nov. 8. The event was meant to bring both the Republican and Democrat candidates together to try and persuade voters about their political positions.
The forum will offer a prime opportunity for gubernatorial candidates to speak directly to HBCU students who number into the thousands between MSU, Bowie State University (BSU), Coppin State University (CSU) and the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore (UMES).
Though he declined to face Cox at the historically Black university, Moore will be attending the Maryland Public Television (MPT) debate according to Carter Elliot, Moore’s communications manager.
A Board of Regents committee unanimously approved guidelines Monday to make sure instruction at the state’s private and religious schools is equivalent to that of its public schools.
The rules would apply to all of New York’s 1,800 nonpublic schools but would have the greatest impact on the ultra-Orthodox schools, called yeshivas, some of which provide rigorous religious instruction but little or no teaching in secular subjects like English, math, science and history.
Defenders of the schools say parents have the right to send their children to programs consistent with their beliefs and traditions. As the Regents met Monday, protesters assembled outside, some with signs reading: “We will sit in jail rather than change our children’s education.”
A New York Times investigation published Sunday cited instances of English teachers speaking only Yiddish to students, teachers using corporal punishment and graduates who said they were woefully unprepared for life or employment outside of their communities.
