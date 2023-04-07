Employees who filed racial equity suit must pay legal fees
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two women who sued the Springfield school district over having to undergo mandatory racial equity training have been ordered to pay the district's legal fees.
U.S. District Judge Douglas Harpool ordered Jennifer Lumley and Brooke Henderson to pay the district $312,869 in legal fees, The Springfield News-Leader reported.
Harpool ruled against the women in January after they claimed in their lawsuit that the training they were required to take in the 2020-21 school year violated their constitutional rights.
In his ruling last week, Harpool said the two women, who still work for the district, had not shown they were harmed in any way by the training. He said they were trying to draw the school district into a political dispute, rather than seeking damages for actual harm.
"This court is a forum for litigation of genuine disputes of fact and law alone, rather than frivolous political disagreement," Harpool wrote.
District spokesman Stephen Hall said school officials were pleased with the ruling. Henderson and Lumley attorneys have said they plan to appeal.
Newsom decries conservative education push, in Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. — Appearing Wednesday on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' turf, California Gov. Gavin Newsom decried what he called a backward-looking conservative attempt to reshape education in the U.S. — most notably at progressive institutions like New College of Florida.
Newsom, a Democrat, met with more than a dozen students and faculty at a library near the New College campus in Sarasota as part of a tour of Republican-led states — aimed at boosting fellow Democrats and criticizing what he said are GOP efforts to ban abortion, tread on LGBTQ+ rights, weaken civil and voting rights, and marginalize people of color.
"I can't believe what you're dealing with. It's just an unbelievable assault," Newsom said. "It's common with everything he's doing, bullying and intimidating vulnerable communities. Weakness, Ron DeSantis, weakness masquerading as strength across the board."
Newsom has frequently criticized DeSantis, even using some unspent campaign money for a television ad in Florida that urged people to move to California "where we still believe in freedom." DeSantis once quipped that the carefully coiffed Newsom's "hair gel is interfering with his brain function."
Newsom also is mentioned as a potential future Democratic presidential candidate, a campaign that DeSantis is widely expected to launch on the GOP side for 2024 in the coming months. Newsom has said he won't run for president in 2024, when President Joe Biden will seek reelection. His term for governor ends in 2026, so he could run for president in 2028.
Asked to comment on Wednesday's visit, DeSantis spokesperson Bryan Griffin dismissed Newsome's visit as an inconsequential political stunt.
The overhaul of New College, a liberal arts school with about 700 students, began when DeSantis appointed a conservative majority to its board of trustees, replaced its president with a DeSantis ally and abolished its small office focused on diversity, equity and inclusion programs. More changes are expected to come.
LA reacts to conviction of local icon
African American leaders in Los Angeles swiftly responded to the March 30 announcement of seven guilty counts in the federal corruption trial of former Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas.
The jury convicted Ridley-Thomas of bribery and conspiracy charges, along with mail and wire fraud, stemming from his time on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors.
The charges are for what prosecutors called a quid pro quo arrangement between Ridley-Thomas and a former head of the USC School of Social Work, with the politician accused of steering county contracts toward the school in exchange for benefits to Ridley-Thomas’ son, former Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas.
Despite the conviction, few cheers were expressed due to the veteran politician’s decades-long history of working to improve the quality of life for members of city’s Black and Brown communities.
“I believe that this is a sad day for Los Angeles and I feel that sadness personally," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said. "For decades, Mark Ridley-Thomas has been a champion for our city, a civil rights activist, a thought leader and a policymaker who made real impact on this city."
Eight District Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson summed up the event saying: “Leading up to this moment colleagues, pundits, and gadflies have alternately asked for his resignation, or for him to step down. The community expressed a mix of 'no jail time,' cynicism and disappointment. Amid these calls, Ridley-Thomas remained unmoved by the slings and arrows. His then refusal to resign fit into the narrative of his 30 years of public service as the most effective politician on issues that mattered."
While comments from local leaders overwhelmingly support Ridley-Thomas, former Councilmember Bernard C. Parks expressed a different view. “Mark Ridley-Thomas was not indicted because he’s Black or because he was too successful,” Parks told the L.A. Times. “He was indicted and convicted because he committed several serious felony crimes.”
