BCU graduate joins Department of Homeland Security
Marcus T. Coleman was named director of the Department of Homeland Security Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships by the Biden-Harris Administration.
A Washington, D.C., resident and Howard University alum, Coleman specializes in religious affairs, community capacity building, public-private partnerships, and crisis management to help people before, during, and after disasters.
Coleman served as the Interim Director for the DHS Center the he now leads from 2017-2018 and Special Assistant from 2013 to 2016.
During his tenure, Coleman developed the DHS Center’s partnership strategy engaging more than 50,000 leaders from multiple sectors and developed partnerships between FEMA and such organizations as the NAACP and AARP.
He also co-developed the guide, titled Engaging Faith-Based and Community Organizations: Planning Considerations for Emergency Managers; FEMA’s courses on religious and cultural competency in disasters; and Community Preparedness: Implementing Simple Activities for Everyone. He also led a nationwide effort to increase the security for houses of worship and helped target contributions of professional athletes to areas of need, said Joe Briggs, the counsel for the National Football League Players Association.
The said Bishop T.D. Jakes, senior Pastor at The Potter’s House, said “We at The Potter’s House look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship with Marcus as he embarks on this new role that is critical to the safety and security of houses of worship as well as to our work in aiding and building communities.”
NNPA
Obama scaled down birthday bash
The party for the nation's 44th president will go on, but only for family and close friends.
Former President Barack Obama has scaled back his 60th birthday bash set for this weekend at his Martha's Vineyard home off the Massachusetts coast due to the surge of infections blamed on the delta variant of the coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.
Attendance is now limited to family and close friends. Published reports had said hundreds of celebrities, politicos and others were expected at Obama's sprawling house.
“This outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with COVID safeguards in place," Obama spokesperson Hannah Hankins said in a statement. “Due to the new spread of the delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends.”
America's first black president turned 60 on Wednesday.
Associated Press
Iowa agrees to pay banned protesters
An Iowa panel voted Monday to settle a lawsuit and pay five protesters who supported the Black Lives Matter movement and alleged constitutional rights violations when they were banned from the state Capitol grounds.
The State Appeal Board approved a recommendation by state lawyers to pay Jalesha Johnson, Louise Bequeaith, Haley Jo Dikkers, Brad Penna and Brandi Ramus $5,000 each and their attorney $45,000.
The five were arrested July 1, 2020, when a scuffle broke out with police officers at the Capitol. After the arrests, the Iowa State Patrol, which provides security at the Capitol, told the five protesters that legislative leaders ordered them banned from the grounds.
The patrol told them that if they returned to the state property around the building, they would be charged with trespassing. Some were banned for six months and others for a year.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa filed suit saying the ban violated protesters rights to free speech, movement, due process, assembly and the right to petition government.
A U.S. District Court judge issued an order in December preventing enforcement of the ban, concluding it likely violated the protesters' rights.
Associated Press
