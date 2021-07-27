First Black woman to win U.S. Postal Service contract honored
Mary Fields, an African American woman who delivered the mail in Montana in the late 19th century, will be honored by a local citizens group.
Great Falls Rising salutes Fields, also known as Stagecoach Mary and Black Mary. She was the first Black woman to win a U.S. Postal Service contract and the second woman to hold a postal route, according to various histories posted online.
Fields lived in the area in the late 1800s and died in 1914. She rode the 17-mile route between Cascade, Montana, and St. Peter’s Mission for eight years starting in he early 60s. She braved harsh weather and fended off wolves and ruffians with a revolver and a shotgun, legend has it.
In a 1959 issue of Ebony magazine, classic film star and fellow Montanan Gary Cooper, said Fields “could whip any two men in the territory” and “had a fondness for hard liquor that was matched only by her capacity to put it away.”
Great Falls Rising, a grassroots citizens advocacy group in Great Falls, Montana, will honor Fields with litter control along several miles of Interstate 15 as part of the Adopt-A-Highway program.
— CNN
Johnson & Johnson sued by Black women’s group over talc Noted civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Paul Napoli today announced filing suit against Johnson & Johnson on behalf of the National Council of Negro Women, citing the company’s specific marketing of talcum-based baby powder to Black women, despite links to ovarian cancers.
Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) is an 86-year-old non-profit advocacy group that claims a constituency of about two million women and men.
Crump and the NCNW maintain corporate documents indicate Black women were a key demographic the company that targeted marketing to keep them using talc-based products.
“This company, through its words and images, told Black women that we were offensive in our natural state and needed to use their products to stay fresh,” NCNW Executive Director Janice Mathis said.
The complaint requests corrective action to inform Black women and all other consumers about the risks associated with using powder products and their connection to ovarian cancers.
Johnson & Johnson continues to deny that its talc products are harmful, despite an overwhelming amount of research, dating back to the 1960s of the carcinogenic dangers of using talc-based products.
— NNPA Newswire
Clark Atlanta joins colleges to clear student debt during pandemicClark Atlanta University said it is clearing student account balances for spring 2020 through summer 2021 to help students continue their education through the Covid-19 pandemic. The university announced Friday that it had received a substantial amount of support from the federal government under the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which had allowed it to help students.
“We understand these past two academic years have been emotionally and financially difficult on students and their families due to the Covid-19 pandemic. That is why we will continue to do all we can to support their efforts to complete their CAU education,” President George T. French Jr. said in a press release.
Aside from tuition relief, Clark Atlanta University said federal help had allowed it to provide emergency financial aid, refund a pro-rated amount of housing and meal charges for spring 2020, purchase 4,000 Dell laptops for every financially enrolled student, and buy hotspots to give students with limited or no internet access in their homes. The university had nearly 4,000 students as of 2019, according to its website.
In May, Wilberforce University in Wilberforce, Ohio, announcedit will cancel student debt for 2020 and 2021 graduates. The president of the historically Black university said at the time that the total amount of cleared debt would be more than $375,000.
Additionally, Community College of Philadelphia will pay off outstanding tuition debt of about 3,500 students.
— CNN
Walmart’s Black top managers don’t recommend working thereSome high-ranking Black managers at Walmart say career advancement is difficult at the retail chain and they wouldn’t recommend working there, a recent internal survey commissioned by the company found.
The report, which was presented to members of the company’s senior leadership late last year and seen by Bloomberg News, asked 56 Black supervisors, senior managers and directors about the barriers that made it difficult to achieve their career goals. A majority of those surveyed gave mediocre rankings for career satisfaction.
The findings include the following:
- Unequal access to career and growth opportunities and/or information makes it difficult for Black people to thrive and progress.
- Compared to their peers, Black staff feel that they must perform at an exceptional level and take on more complex workloads with little room for error to maintain their position.
- Favoritism, internal politics and having to conform to unspoken social norms or present in a digestible manner negatively impacts Black employee morale and motivation.
Walmart said in a statement to Bloomberg that the study was “early research” with an “unscientific and limited sample size.” The respondents included 24 supervisors, 24 directors or senior directors, and eight senior managers.
The sobering report underscores the significant hurdles for the world’s biggest retailer in diversifying its upper ranks, an effort that has gained urgency since the murder of George Floyd highlighted systemic racism in the U.S. In an effort to address racial inequities, Walmart set aside $100 million to create a center on racial equity and has enhanced its disclosure of diversity statistics. It also helped produce a report with McKinsey & Co. that analyzed the challenges facing Black Americans in the private sector. The findings mirrored much of what Walmart’s Black leaders said, including that Black workers receive less support in advancement and don’t get sufficient mentorship or sponsorship to reach top jobs.
— Bloomberg News
