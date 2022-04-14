Three Floyd defendants reject plea deal
MINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors revealed Monday evening that they offered plea deals to three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting the murder of George Floyd, but said at a hearing that the defendants rejected them.
Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill held the hearing mostly to consider whether he has the authority to allow live video coverage of the upcoming trial set to begin in June for former Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng. They're charged with aiding and abetting both manslaughter and murder when former officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin Floyd, a Black man, to the pavement for 9½ minutes on May 25, 2020. Kueng knelt on Floyd's back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back.
Lead prosecutor Matthew Frank did not disclose details of the plea offers in open court but said they were identical and were made March 22 after a jury convicted the three in a separate trial in February on federal civil rights charges stemming from Floyd's death, according to pool reports from inside the courtroom.
Lane's attorney, Earl Gray, said it was hard for the defense to negotiate when the three still don't know what their federal sentences will be. The judge in that case has not set a sentencing date, and all three remain free on bail.
Cahill told Frank to file the offers for the record after the jury is seated for the upcoming trial, which is expected to take around eight weeks, including three for jury selection.
The Associated Press
Tuskegee wins national home builders contest
Tuskegee University’s National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Student Chapter made history as the first HBCU to win first place in the Four-Year College Production Home Builder category.
Forty-five teams representing universities, community colleges, high schools and career technical schools across the U.S. participated in the annual student competition in Orlando, Florida.
Students on the Tuskegee team spent an entire semester preparing by working through real-world construction management problems, under the guidance of coach Dr. Charner Rodgers and assistant Mariah Stewart.
“This win is so emotional for me. Being the first HBCU to win is very special,” said Charner Rodgers, associate professor at Tuskegee University. “Tuskegee has let the world of residential construction know that African Americans are not only capable of being great project managers, schedulers, estimators, but are willing and ready to be in this industry as knowledgeable key players.”
The 10-member team was tasked with creating a development plan for a 120-acre parcel in North Texas, and then presenting it to a panel of judges made up of industry experts. In addition to sharing their work, students had an opportunity to network and learn from industry pros during the event.
“This win will prepare our students for future careers within the building industry, " said President Charlotte P. Morris. "For the last three years, our students have shown their resilience, and this national win is a testament to the caliber of professors here at Tuskegee.”
The Birmingham Times
EPA to probe Louisiana’s ‘Cancer Alley’
The Environmental Protection Agency announced it has opened multiple investigations into several Louisiana state agencies to determine whether the civil rights of Black residents were violated. The industrial corridor where the residents live is known as “Cancer Alley.”
According to the New Orleans Advocate, the series of federal probes comes after EPA Director Michael Regan visited the area last year and marks additional action on environmental racism taken at the federal level.
The investigations are specifically looking into permits granted by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) in St. John Parish, St. James Parish, and beyond plagued by chronic air pollution.
The Louisiana Department of Health is also being investigated, over its alleged failure “to provide parish residents with necessary information about health threats” in St. John Parish where an elementary school and homes located near a neoprene facility have been exposed to elevated levels of a known carcinogen, chloroprene, for years.
That facility is owned by a Japanese chemical firm, Denka, and is the only one in the country that emits chloroprene, The Guardian reported.
Black residents and local activists have raised awareness to the issue for years, filing complaints stating that the permits to build these types of facilities is racially-biased and failed to take community input into consideration.
The Black Information Network
