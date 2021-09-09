Farm calls police on Black couple it believed stole 6 apples
DANVERS, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts tourist farm called police on a Black couple it accused of stealing six apples and is now apologizing after the family went public in a blog post.
Manikka Bowman and Jeff Myers said in the post that they visited Connors Farm in Danvers on Labor Day, spending more than $100 on admission, apple picking, food and drinks.
But the Cambridge, Massachusetts, couple said they were confronted by farm staff over six apples that did not fit into the prepaid apple-picking bag.
They said that the overflow fruits were in their child's stroller and that they intended to pay for them at the farm store, where they also planned to buy cider donuts.
Bowman, who is a vice chair of the city's school committee, said that a security guard instead searched her purse, and that the manager called police when the couple demanded the farm owner's contact information.
The responding officer, the couple added, accused them of "playing the race card."
"By jumping straight to an assumption of theft, Connors Farm created a scene, harassing us and causing our 7-year-old to burst into tears, anguish that lasted well into the evening," the couple wrote. "We are left wondering, was it ever about the apples?"
The farm, in a Facebook post Thursday, said it apologized to the family and will ensure staffers "undergo diversity, equity and inclusion training."
Man gets 16 years for hate crime for unprovoked attack on Black man
California moves to return beach seized from Black couple
By DON THOMPSON Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers unanimously moved Thursday to allow the return of prime beachfront property to descendants of a Black couple who were stripped of their resort for African Americans amid racist harassment a century ago.
What was known as Bruce's Beach in the city of Manhattan Beach was purchased in 1912 by Willa and Charles Bruce.
They built the first West Coast resort for Black people during an era when racial segregation barred them from many beaches. The couple built a lodge, café, dance hall and dressing tents with bathing suits for rent.
"Bruce's Beach became a place where Black families traveled from far and wide to be able to enjoy the simple pleasure of a day at the beach," Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in April when the county announced plans to return the property.
But the Ku Klux Klan tried to burn it down, and white neighbors harassed the couple and their customers. Bogus "10 minutes only" parking signs were posted and beachgoers often returned to find the air had been let out of their tires, according to a legislative analysis.
Manhattan Beach used eminent domain to seize the land in 1924, ostensibly for use as a park.
Instead, the property languished until it was transferred to the state in 1948, then transferred to Los Angeles County in 1995.
It will take the state law that legislators sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday to transfer the property to the couple's descendants. The transfer would also have to be approved by county supervisors.
The bill will "finally do the right thing, to undo a wrong committed by the city of Manhattan Beach and aided by the state and the county," Democratic Sen. Steven Bradford said. It "represents economic and historic justice and is a model of what reparations can truly look like."
Council members in Manhattan Beach, a predominantly white and upscale city of about 35,000 people on the south shore of Santa Monica Bay, formally condemned the property seizure in April.
Queen's London representative says royals back BLM movement
By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family back the Black Lives Matter movement, one of her senior representatives said in a television interview to be broadcast Friday.
Philanthropist Kenneth Olisa, the first Black Lord Lieutenant of Greater London, told Channel 4 News that he had discussed the issue with members of the royal family since George Floyd died in police custody in the United States last year, sparking global protests over racial injustice.
Asked if they supported the movement, the philanthropist and businessman who is the monarch's personal representative in Greater London said: "The answer is easily yes."
"I have discussed with the Royal Household this whole issue of race, particularly in the last 12 months since the George Floyd incident,'' he said in excerpts from the interview released before the broadcast. "It's a hot conversation topic. The question is what more can we do to bind society to remove these barriers. They (the royals) care passionately about making this one nation bound by the same values."
The comments come as Buckingham Palace struggles to combat suggestions of racism raised by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, also known as Prince Harry and Meghan, during a March interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Meghan, who is biracial, said an unidentified member of the royal family had raised "concerns" about the color of her baby's skin before she gave birth to her first child. The couple also alleged that Meghan was the victim of callous treatment during her time as a working royal.
Prince William, Harry's older brother, was forced to respond after reporters shouted questions at him during a visit to an East London school.
"We're very much not a racist family," William said as his wife, Kate, walked by his side.
Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties earlier this year and moved to California.
Lawsuit: Farm hired white immigrants over Black US laborers
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Six Black farmworkers in Mississippi say in a new lawsuit that their former employer brought white laborers from South Africa to do the same jobs they were doing, and that the farm has been violating federal law by paying the white immigrants more for the same type of work.
Mississippi Center for Justice and Southern Migrant Legal Services filed the federal lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of the six workers against Pitts Farm Partnership, which grows cotton, soybeans and corn in the Mississippi Delta's Sunflower County.
The lawsuit said the farm violated regulations of a foreign worker visa program, which requires equal treatment of U.S. workers and their immigrant counterparts. It seeks an unspecified amount in damages, including money the U.S. workers say they were shorted because of the uneven pay scale.
The Associated Press left messages by phone and email with Pitts Farms seeking comment about the lawsuit. There was no immediate response by Thursday afternoon.
Four of the plaintiffs — Andrew Johnson, Wesley Reed, Gregory Strong and Richard Strong — said they did agricultural work from February through November and Pitts Farm Partnership usually paid them the minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, with $8.25 an hour for weekend work.
Two of the plaintiffs, Stacy Griffin and James Simpson, drove trucks for the farming operation during harvest time, usually from late July or early August through November. The lawsuit said they had been paid $9 an hour since 2018.
The farm paid the white workers from South Africa $9.87 an hour in 2014 and that rate increased most years until it reached $11.83 an hour in 2020, the lawsuit said.
Amal Bouhabib, an attorney for Southern Migrant Legal Services, said the H-2A program allows U.S. farmers to hire foreign workers when no U.S. workers are available.
"It does not allow farmers to pay their American workforce less than the foreign workers, or to replace willing and able U.S. workers," Bouhabib said in a news release.
The lawsuit said the Pitts family hired a white supervisor who gave employees their daily duties and had the power to hire and fire workers.
"Occasionally, the supervisor used racial slurs," the lawsuit said. "Pitts Farms was informed about the supervisor's use of racial slurs and did nothing."
The lawsuit said the farm started bringing in white workers from South Africa in 2014, using a placement firm to hire seasonal labor, and that from 2014 to 2020, the farm did not make the same effort to recruit U.S. workers as it did to obtain immigrant workers.
Ty Pinkins of the Mississippi Center for Justice said in the news release that with high unemployment in the Mississippi Delta, "it is unacceptable and unlawful" for farmers to hire outside workers when local residents need jobs.
"Unfortunately, this case is emblematic of a disastrous pattern in the South. Our research indicates that farm owners are increasingly abusing the H-2A program and denying opportunities to U.S. workers," Pinkins said. "The case also reflects our nation's deep, ugly history of exploiting Black labor. For too long, powerful businesses have abused Black Americans for profit."
Mississippi is a largely rural state with poultry, soybeans, timber, cotton and corn as the top agricultural products.
In August 2019, U.S. immigration agents raided seven chicken processing plants in Mississippi and arrested 680 mostly Latino workers in the largest such operation in at least a decade. Two years after the raid, Mississippi Center for Justice said about 230 people had been deported because of previous immigration orders or other causes, and about 400 were awaiting hearings.
Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus.
