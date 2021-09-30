Racial incidents alleged at two schools
A suburban Kansas City school district is investigating a report that a teacher used a racial epithet during a discussion in class.
Raytown Superintendent of Schools Allan Markley said in a letter to parents and guardians that a Raytown High School teacher used an epithet generally directed at Black people during class on Wednesday.
Markley declined to give details about any disciplinary action that might be taken against the teacher, The Kansas City Star reported.
"Regardless of the teacher's intent, we understand the offensive and inappropriate nature of this word," Markley wrote.
Also Wednesday, the mother of a student at a Blue Springs middle school alleged in a column in The Star that her 11-year-old son, who is Black, had been taunted by another student because of his race.
Lakeisha Veal said her son is the only Black student in a class that had been discussing slavery. On Monday, she said, one of the students yelled "Is that cotton?" at her son during class. She said the student was given three days of in-school suspension.
A spokeswoman for the Blue Springs district did not immediately return messages seeking a response to the allegation.
The Associated Press
