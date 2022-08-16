TSU welcomes largest freshman class ever
Texas Southern University is poised to welcome one of the largest incoming classes in the history of the University.
“We await these new students with great anticipation,” said TSU Vice President for Enrollment and Student Success Dr. DeNeia Thomas. “We look forward to the way in which their lives will be transformed as a result of their decision to continue their education at Texas Southern University, in fulfillment of our mission.”
Enrollment numbers will not be final until early September for the nation's largest Historically Black College or University HBCU. But the TSU projects a freshman class that will become the largest on record, in addition to a significant increase in the number of transfer students.
“Every year Texas Southern University attracts some of the best and brightest students from all around the country,” Assistant Vice President for Student Enrollment Success Brian Armstrong said. “This year is no exception. Thousands of families are entrusting their young scholars to us, and we are prepared to support them from enrollment to graduation.”
The Houston Defender
Black media outlet delivers for over a century
The Afro Black communications vehicle celebrated its 130th anniversary Saturday with a gala at Martins Crosswinds in Greenbelt, Maryland.
Comedian Tommy Davidson served as the night’s host while DJ Kid Capri kept the sold-out crowd dancing.
Guests also reflected on The Afro's mission, purpose and impact through speeches such as the one delivered by National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) President and CEO Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. Chavis presented AFRO Publisher and CEO Dr. Toni Draper with the John B. Russwurm Award for Journalist Excellence and the NNPA’s Publisher of the Year.
The AFRO was founded in 1892 by John H. Murphy, Sr., a formerly enslaved man with $200 from his wife, Martha Howard Murphy. Together they created a platform to offer images and stories of hope to advance the Black community, most of that news could not otherwise be found. The Afro's focus is Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and beyond. Run by the Murphys' descendants, The Afro has evolved to include a website as well as social media channels including Instagram, Twitter and Meta where it has more than 650,000 followers, Draper, the Murphy's great granddaughter, told the audience.
NNPA Newswire
Nation's largest Black parade returns to South Side
A Chicago tradition returned Saturday with the 2022 Bud Billiken Parade. A century old back-to-school celebration, this year’s parade featured heart-pumping performances from local marching bands, dance groups, drill teams and Chicago homegrown celebrities. The theme of the parade was Power of Bud Billiken 365, a reminder that getting excited about school is important throughout the year while celebrating the efforts of year-round youth programs and organizations.
The parade is named for a fictional character, Bud Billiken, and "is widely known for its culmination of many feel-good summer activities: grilling, dancing in the streets and marching band performances," according to The Chicago Sun-Times. It was populated by hundreds of floats, drill teams and dance troops, The Sun-Times said.
At 93, the Bud Billiken Parade down Martin Luther King Drive on the South Side in Bronzeville has the distinction of being the oldest and largest African American parade in the country. For generations of Chicago families, it has been an anticipated day of celebration and family fun kicking off the start of the new school year each August.
The Chicago Defender
City awarded grant for Telephone Road Project
The United States Department of Transportation announced early this week that the City of Houston will receive $20.96 million in federal funding through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grant program for the Telephone Road: Main Street Revitalization Project.
Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Congressman Al Green, Houston City Councilmembers along with business and community leaders announced details of the 2.8-mile rehabilitation project during a Monday news conference. The project will enhance mobility and access for the community by connecting area resources and will modernize the roadway within the existing right-of-way to include upgraded sidewalks, bus stops, protected bike lanes, street crossings and safety treatments.
“On behalf of the City of Houston, I sincerely thank our congressional delegation and the U.S. Department of Transportation for the RAISE funds, which represent our commitment to address longstanding issues of disinvestment and inequities,” Turner said. “This transformative, multi-modal revitalization project will uplift communities based on data-driven solutions, actions, investments and provide more equity to a key part of our city.”
The project begins at the intersection of Lawndale Drive and Telephone Road and extends 2.8 miles to Interstate 610.
The Houston Defender
