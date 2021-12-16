Judge takes leave after using slur
A Louisiana judge is taking an unpaid leave of absence after she repeatedly used a racial slur in a video recorded at her home and posted to social media, and Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday called for her resignation.
The video, which caused a community outcry, shows a television set at the home of Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet displaying security footage of what appears to be a foiled burglary. Laughter and racist slurs are heard from the viewers — who aren’t visible on camera — as they watch two people capture the suspect.
A 59-year-old Black man was arrested and charged with the burglary, which happened early Saturday, police said.
Odinet’s lawyer, Dane Ciolinio, confirmed to The Acadiana Advocate that the judge used a racial slur. Ciolino said the judge feels “humiliated, embarrassed, and sorry” for the harm she caused the community.
Edwards said Odinet should step down.
“If she were not to resign, perhaps all of the litigants before her, who were African American, would seek her recusal and I’m not sure that she has a valid basis for denying that recusal and so there is no efficient administration of justice if she stays on the bench,” the Democratic governor said when asked about the video. “So, it would be my hope that this period of reflection that she’s going through will lead her to that same conclusion.”
The president of the Lafayette Chapter of the NAACP, Michael Toussaint, and the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus were among those calling for her resignation. According to The Advocate, private citizens and community organizers filed complaints with the Louisiana Judiciary Commission and at least one Lafayette law firm asked Odinet to recuse herself from two of their defendants’ cases.
—The Associated Press
Candidate ends campaign, endorses Black opponentA prominent U.S. Senate candidate in North Carolina withdrew from next year’s race for the Democratic nomination on Thursday and threw his support to the state’s former chief justice, who’s had the advantage in fundraising and endorsements.
State Sen. Jeff Jackson of Charlotte, who announced his candidacy nearly a year ago and had built a loyal following, said in a video released on social media that voters now needed to embrace primary rival Cheri Beasley so Democrats can win the seat next November. Jackson’s decision appears to put Beasley in the driver’s seat for the nomination.
“A costly and divisive primary will sink this whole thing,” Jackson said. “We need to unite right now, and we need to unite behind Cheri.”
Beasley is an attorney and the state’s first Black woman to serve as chief justice. She would be the first Black senator elected from North Carolina. Jackson, an Afghan war veteran, National Guard soldier and former local prosecutor with a young family, had run a very active campaign, holding town hall meetings in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties and on over a dozen college campuses. But Jackson acknowledged in the video that Beasley was consistently leading him in the polls. She secured major endorsements including Planned Parenthood PAC, Emily’s List and the AFL-CIO and had a campaign war chest of $1.7 million, compared to Jackson’s almost $1.2 million.
—The Associated Press
Suit alleges deputy pinned child with knee Clackamas County has paid $45,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a mother who said one of several sheriff’s deputies held her 12-year-old son to the ground with a knee on his neck.
The boy is Black and the family’s lawyer says the deputy is white, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The incident happened in August 2019 at the Clackamas Town Center mall.
The county admitted no wrongdoing in court papers, but settled the $300,000 complaint filed on behalf of Ka’Mar Benbo by sending a $45,000 check Monday.
Jarena McDavid believes the deputy wrongly suspected her son of being involved in a fight and roughed him up with scrapes and bruising because of his race. Deputies eventually let him go.
“Most certainly, he was racially profiled,” McDavid told the newspaper.
In a written statement Tuesday, Clackamas County Sheriff Angela Brandenburg, who took office this year, found no fault in the deputies’ interactions with Ka’Mar. Brandenburg said no deputy put a knee on the boy’s neck.
“We do not train deputies to restrict a person’s airway or impede their ability to breathe,” Brandenburg said. “I will continue to ensure that my deputies are properly trained and that all uses of force are reviewed to ensure they are within policy.”
Portland lawyer Jason Kafoury, who represented Ka’Mar, said he believes the deputy did place his knee on the boy’s neck, saying a cellphone photo taken by a bystander “speaks for itself.”
—The Associated Press
