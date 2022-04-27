UVa. renews ban against rally organizer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia has renewed an order banning an organizer of the Unite the Right rally from the school's grounds, a university police spokeswoman said.
The department issued a no-trespassing order against Jason Kessler in 2018 after a clash with students at the university's School of Law library and renewed the order last week, The Daily Progress reported.
In the original order, police cited reports that Kessler threatened students based on protected characteristics and said he intentionally misled police about his torch march held at the university the night before the rally. The new superseding notice was issued April 20 for the same reasons, the university said in a statement Tuesday. It will be in effect until further notice.
Kessler, a university graduate, appealed the order in 2018, accusing students "of being evidence of Jews following him around and harassing him" and saying he was the victim of racial harassment. But an independent consultant upheld the university's decision that Kessler had intentionally misled police about the march, which ended in violence. The rally the next day turned deadly when a self-avowed admirer of Adolf Hitler rammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing one and injuring dozens.
Last year, a jury ordered 17 white nationalist organizations and leaders, including Kessler, to pay $26 million in damages over violence that erupted during the deadly rally. Kessler and other defendants are attempting to have the damages reduced or be retried.
The Associated Press
Criminal justice reform Day of Empathy centerpiece
The United States of America has the largest prison population in the world. And the American criminal justice system continues to incarcerate minorities at a disproportionate rate.
To highlight the need for criminal justice reform, Dream Corps JUSTICE recently held the sixth annual Day of Empathy.
Former incarcerated individuals spoke out about the justice system and how it impacted their lives. Members of the New York Police Department participated as well. Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, whose father was incarcerated for 14 years, shared the pain and resentment she felt from growing up without a father.
Those attending the event were able to participate in a virtual reality experience showing what it is like to be incarcerated. This was an opportunity for people to empathize with those who have been incarcerated and walk in their shoes.
The Dream Corps have fought to pass the EQUAL Act Passage, a defense against the 1986 Anti-Drug Abuse Act which created a higher penalty for crack as opposed to powder cocaine. The Act would further reduce the sentencing disparity for crack and powder cocaine.Recently, the bill passed the House of Representatives with 11 Republican sponsors. According to Janos Marton, Dream Corps JUSTICE national director, 8,000 people could go home as a result of the passing.
The Afro.com
HBCU grads, frat brothers launch business
Business partners Navarr Grevious and Mikael Pyles consider themselves brothers. The duo met at Clark Atlanta University and pledged Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., together. As line brothers, they realized they had a few commonalities: strong work ethics, type-A personalities and a knack for leadership. After graduating, they added entrepreneurship to the list.
The two partnered to create QuikLiq, an app for delivering wine, beer and liquor from local alcohol retailers to area customers. In 2020, the Miami-based QuikLiq became fully operational. The platform started as a basic website with a phone number, and now the business partners have launched the first Black-owned alcohol marketplace app.
While the pandemic caused hardships for many other businesses, Grevious and Pyles saw QuikLik grow during COVID-19. More people opted for delivery services as opposed to in-person to protect themselves from the virus, and QuikLik’s partnering liquor stores depended on the platform for their survival, the partners said.
Recently, QuikLiq forged a partnership with online food ordering company DoorDash to fortify its delivery fleet. The platform still intends to leverage other delivery drivers, including those from its partnering liquor stores, but the DoorDash collaboration will allow Grevious and Pyles to scale QuikLiq nationwide more rapidly.
Soon, QuikLiq will expand into South and West Florida in cities including Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Clearwater, and in June, the on-demand alcohol delivery company will launch in Atlanta, Georgia.
“Despite all obstacles, we have a formidable business, we have a customer base, we have investors and shareholders, we have media traction. It’s just amazing that in a country where we need to see more Black and Brown founders being represented, we are a part of that change,” said Pyles. “To be a part of that empowerment is an honor.”
The Afro.com
Recorder shines in statewide journalism contest
The Indianapolis Recorder won 14 awards at the Society of Professional Journalists Best in Indiana Journalism Contest. Four of those wins were first-place victories. The awards ceremony was April 22.
Non-Deadline Story or Series (Publication circulation below 30,000)
Tyler Fenwick, Breanna Cooper, Oseye Boyd
Poverty: ‘It takes a toll’
1st place
Coverage of Children’s Issues (Publication circulation below 30,000)
Farah Yousry
To raise kids around here, ‘It takes a little love, lots of prayer’ and a football coach who cares
1st place
Arts and Entertainment Writing (Publication circulation below 30,000)
Breanna Cooper
Film review: ‘Mass’ a haunting, powerful slow burn
1st place
Sports Photography (Publication circulation below 30,000)
Jeff Brown
Colts pour it on 49ers
1st place
The Indianapolis Recorder
