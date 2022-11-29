Man gets 10 years in shooting that sparked racial protests
BEND, Ore. — A judge has sentenced a white man to 10 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Barry Washington Jr. outside a nightclub last year in Bend, Oregon.
Ian Cranston, 28, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in state prison and three years of parole on five counts, including manslaughter, assault and unlawful use of a deadly weapon, OPB reported.
Prosecutors said a fight began between Cranston and Washington outside The Capitol bar in downtown Bend after Washington, who was Black, flirted with Cranston's fiancee.
Washington's death in September 2021 sparked protests, with many pointing to the similarity between his killing and those of other unarmed Black men across the country.
Before announcing the sentence Monday, Judge Beth Bagley said she imagined Cranston would have acted differently the night of the shooting if given another chance.
"I can't imagine how you couldn't want to do it differently," OPB quoted Bagley as saying. "Everybody here lost, some much more than others."
Several members of Washington's family addressed the court and Cranston during the sentencing hearing Monday. In emotional testimonials, they spoke about his love for his family, basketball and football. Washington had only recently moved to central Oregon from the San Francisco Bay Area before his death.
Lawanda Roberson said she believed the shooting of her son was motivated by racism.
During the trial, Cranston's defense team argued that their client acted in self-defense, noting that Washington punched Cranston twice in the head before shots were fired, and that Cranston feared significant injury if Washington punched him again.
Prosecutors argued that the single shot that night came 30 seconds after Washington punched Cranston, and they criticized Cranston's choice to carry a firearm while he was drinking.
Cranston chose not to speak at his sentencing hearing.
The Associated Press
Lapchick focuses on racism impact in his social-justice work
ORLANDO, Florida — The founder of the institute that examines diversity in sports is taking to Twitter to highlight weekly examples of racism in sports and elsewhere.
Richard Lapchick is the founder of The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES), which was launched in 2002 at Central Florida. He said TIDES found 58 articles in their first week of searching and he highlighted 11 on his Twitter feed.
"I am doing this because I think most are not aware of the frequency of these divisive and destructive events," Lapchick said.
The topics shared Monday include the World Cup, the NHL's Boston Bruins and their handling of the Mitchell Miller signing, and college sports.
In November 2021, Lapchick — a leading voice on issues of equality in sports — stepped down as director of the DeVos Sport Business Management Graduate Program at UCF to devote more time to supporting social-justice issues.
The son of late college and NBA coach Joe Lapchick remained the director of TIDES, which annually produces report cards evaluating racial- and gender-hiring practices for professional sports leagues as well as college sports — most recently on the NFL.
The Associated Press
Spelman building named for director's family matriarchs
Spelman College honored Spike Lee’s family by renaming the College’s Admissions Office after the filmmaker's mother mother, Jacquelyn Shelton Lee (Spelman Class of 1954), and grandmother, Zimmie Reatha Shelton (Spelman Class of 1929.)
Lee and his wife Tonya Lewis Lee participated in the ceremony, along with Spelman President Dr. Helene Gayle, faculty, students and staff.
“This is an honor that I’m here with Tonya, and it’s a great moment for the Lee family,” the Academy Award winning screenwriter explains. He then went on to breakdown his rich Spelman/Morehouse College lineage. “My grandmother went for four years of high school at Spelman, then four years of college, finished in 1929. My mother finished in 1954. My father was a freshmen when Martin Luther King, Jr. was a senior, and Martin Luther King lll and I were classmates, class of ‘79.”
Although the two women being honored are no longer living, Tonya told attendees that she knows that Ms. Zimmie and Ms. Jacquelyn are looking down from heaven, very proud and doing a jig in celebration.
“I think sometimes youth really think that everything started when they just got here,” says Tonya, regarding her family’s legacy. “I think it’s really wonderful to see these sepia toned images to remember that we are on a continuum. You’re picking up where someone else left off, and you got to run your relay, so when it’s your time to hand [the baton] off they can keep moving.”
Shortly after the renaming ceremony concluded, the Lee’s joined President Gayle for her inaugural broadcast of “Courageous Conversations: Black in the C-Suite.” The exclusive Spelman College speaker series was created to ensure stories of Black women in leadership are highlighted. This newest conversation was focused on the Lee family’s pathways to social and economic mobility, through health, wealth and education equity and the power of an HBCU education.
The New Pittsburgh Courier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.