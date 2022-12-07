Arkansas city elects youngest Black mayor in U.S.
Jaylen Smith graduated from high school in May. Less than a year later, the 18-year-old will govern Earle, Arkansas, as the rural city's newly elected mayor.
Smith, a Democrat, was elected mayor of Earle – population 1,831 – on Tuesday. He defeated his opponent, Nemi Matthews, the city's Streets and Sanitation superintendent, by 235 votes to 185, according to unofficial results from the Crittenden County Clerk's office and relayed to CNN by Patrick Robinson, a probate clerk.
"I didn't run to make a name for myself," Smith told CNN on Wednesday. "I ran because I wanted to help my community and move my community in the direction that it needed to be moved in."
Frank Scott Jr., the mayor of Little Rock and someone whose advice Smith sought as he prepared for the mayoralty, said Smith will be the youngest Black mayor elected in the United States.
"I'm excited for Jaylen and the entire community in Earle as he becomes the youngest-ever African American mayor elected in the country. I'm proud of his willingness to enter into public service at such a young age and his aspirational goals for the city," said Scott, who also serves as president of the African American Mayors Association.
Smith said it was through his work in the student government association in school that made him "passionate and determined" to serve his community at a higher level.
Although Smith is young, he has a clear vision of what he wants to see in Earle, and he knows it won't happen overnight. He wants to: Rid the city abandoned homes; make the police department a 24-hour operation; create jobs for the youth; and implement public transportation to grocery stores.
He will be sworn in during the first week of January, and said his ultimate goal is "to show the people of Earle results."
CNN
Chase appoints head of North American philanthropy
Alicia Wilson will join Corporate Responsibility as the managing director and head of North America for Regional Philanthropy. Alicia will oversee our local philanthropic strategies across 40+ markets in North America, collaborating intentionally with senior leaders across CR and the rest of the firm to drive meaningful impact across our business footprint in the U.S. and Canada. This includes helping to steward the $2 billion philanthropic commitment as part of the firm’s broader Racial Equity Commitment.
Wilson, who will join the firm in January and be based in Washington, D.C., currently serves as vice president for Economic Development and Community Partnerships at Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Health System. In this role, Wilson drove Johns Hopkins’ strategy and initiatives as an anchor institution in Baltimore, elevating and expanding the organization’s commitment to the city through investments in economic and neighborhood development, healthcare and education.
She has dedicated her career to advancing economic inclusion and racial equity by shaping and influencing collective action at the local level. Prior to Johns Hopkins, Alicia served as senior vice president of Impact Investments and Senior Legal Counsel for the Port Covington Development Team, where she was instrumental in securing financing for the $5.5 billion redevelopment project, and in measuring its social and environmental impact. Wilson also held a partnership position at the law firm of Gordon Feinblatt, serving as the firm’s first African-American partner. In 2021, she was named to the Black Enterprise 40 Under 40 list for her efforts to increase economic and social opportunity in Baltimore.
The Afro.com
City considers moving inmates out of antiquated jail
The city of Birmingham is considering the future of its municipal jail and no timetable has been set when and if inmates would be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail, city officials said Tuesday. Meanwhile, Sheriff Mark Pettway, who oversees the county jail, said he’s not aware of the plans to transfer.
WVTM NBC 13 reported that a meeting was scheduled Tuesday afternoon for the mayor’s office, police chief and jail staff to discuss a “jail transition” due to the facility’s poor condition.
Rick Journey, Mayor Randall Woodfin’s director of communications, released a statement saying no decisions had been made. “The city is considering the future of the municipal jail and alternative options in order to provide an efficient and effective system. No final decision has been made and there is no clear timetable,” the statement read.
Pettway said in an interview he is not aware of those plans, but did say area jails are antiquated.
“[Jefferson County] jail is almost 40 years old … It was built before the technology age, adding something to it is very much impossible. Not only that, but Birmingham jail is old too. They need a new jail,” Pettway said.
He said his solution, which he has pushed for months, is to consolidate jail populations with one modern jail to serve the whole metro area “something that we could do regionally to take care of the municipalities right here, and it can be done efficiently and effectively,” Pettway said.
That’s been a conversation in the region for “probably a decade,” he said.
“The mayors’ associations have been pushing it. A lot of regional groups right here have been pushing it,” he said. “That frees up a lot of money for these municipalities, so they can have money where they can do garbage pickup or whatever they need to do to help better their cities.”
The Birmingham Times
