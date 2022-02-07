NYC mayor apologizes for racial slur
New York City Mayor Eric Adams apologized Friday after a 2019 video surfaced showing him using a racial slur for white people when talking about the New York Police Department.
The video, first reported by The New York Daily News, shows Adams, who is Black, speaking at a private event in December 2019, during the early stages of his mayoral run.
Adams is a former New York City police officer who rose to the rank of captain before leaving to serve in elected office. While in the New York Police Department, he became an outspoken critic of the department and co-founded an advocacy group called 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care, which pushed for criminal justice reform and spoke out against police brutality.
Speaking to a Harlem business group, Adams said "Every day in the police department, I kicked those crackers' ass, man! I was unbelievable in the police department with 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement." The line drew applause.
Adams was asked about the video at a news conference Friday and said he wanted to "definitely apologize" for his remarks and called them "inappropriate."
The mayor, who has been in office a little over a month, said the comment referred to his efforts to combat racism in the department.
“My fight in the police department was fighting racism throughout my entire journey. And I was serious about fighting against that and that is what it was attached to, the question that was asked. And that, you got my response, based on what that question was," he said.
"Inappropriate comments, should not have been used. Someone asked me a question using that comment and playing on that word. I responded in that comment. But clearly, it's a comment that should not be used and I apologize not only to those who heard it but to New Yorkers because they should expect more from me, and that was inappropriate," Adams said.
The Associated Press
Bureau of Prisons lifting nationwide lockdown
The Federal Bureau of Prisons announced Monday that it was ending the nationwide lockdown of its facilities, gradually easing the restrictions at sites where officials determined there was no longer a threat.
In a statement, the bureau said it had decided to "return select facilities to the appropriate modified operational status" as part of a "tiered response" that would lift restrictions elsewhere as officials decided it was safe to do so. An official familiar with the matter said about 30 facilities would come out of lockdown at first, though the number was expected to shift.
The Bureau of Prisons had imposed the nationwide lockdown Jan. 31, after two inmates were killed in a gang fight in Texas and officials feared retaliatory violence in other facilities across the country. The dramatic step sparked some anger among inmates and their relatives, who felt it was overly broad. The Bureau of Prisons has about 134,000 inmates held in 122 facilities.
A federal official familiar with the matter said because inmates affiliated with gangs, including MS-13, were involved in the altercation, and because those gangs are believed to have a presence in the vast majority of other U.S. prisons, authorities felt the extensive restriction was necessary. The official, like others in this report, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal Bureau of Prisons security discussions.
The Washington Post
Hialeah's first Black fire chiefs break barriers
Firefighters have one of the most extreme occupations anyone can pursue. Not only do you have to be a professional in fire safety, but you also must be well versed in medical procedures.
Two men were recently rewarded for having those skills and more. Emmanuel Louis and Eddie Altidor became divisional fire chiefs of the Hialeah Fire Department – the first Black chiefs in the history of the organization. Hialeah was incorporated in 1925.
“Their education and experience made them the best candidates for the job. Eddie has been on for almost 25 years and Emmanuel has been on for almost 17 years. They have education in the field and not just generic education,” said Willians Guerra, Hialeah fire chief.
With their promotion, Louis and Altidor plan to be role models for the entire department, to ensure they are not the last Black firefighters to reach their new rank.
“We want to open the door for those coming after us,” said Altidor, divisional fire chief of professional standards and compliance. “Chief Louis and I are striving to move the department forward. We want to show those who are under us in rank, especially African Americans, the way to be successful within the fire department.”
Altidor’s role involves managing staff that ensures all licenses and certifications in the fire department are up to date with the state of Florida. Louis’ position manages staff who provide emergency medical treatment to the public and transportation to emergency rooms. Both duties are essential for a fire department to operate.
The Miami Times
