Golfers donate to youth golf development
United States Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker, his five Vice Captains and the 12-member U.S. Team have finalized their $2.85 million commitment to the 43rd Ryder Cup Outreach Program, which will go to designated charities and youth-golf development programs across the country.
Since 1999, and now spanning 11 Ryder Cups, the outreach program has contributed over $28.6 million to more than 200 charitable organizations.
All members of the 43rd U.S. Team, along with Stricker, designated $100,000 each to the charity or charities of their choice.
Another $100,000 is directed to support youth-golf development programs designed to introduce children to golf, provide unique approaches to playing the game, and delivering world-class coaching and mentoring to juniors who may not otherwise have the financial means to learn and play the sport.
The five U.S. Vice Captains – Fred Couples, Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson, Davis Love III and Phil Mickelson – each designated $25,000 to the charity or charities of their choice, and another $25,000 to support youth-golf development programs.
NNPA
Mastercard awards entrepreneurship grants to HBCUs
A new $5 million Mastercard grant earmarked for Morehouse College and Spelman College in Atlanta will create on-campus centers to support and foster entrepreneurship among Black students, the credit card company said.
In a statement announcing the grants, Mastercard said historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) play a critical role in helping to train and develop Black entrepreneurs and are in a “unique position” to engage the Black community across different generations.
“For over a century, HBCUs have played a critical role in nurturing professional talent and creating economic mobility in Black communities,” said Salah Goss, Mastercard vice president for social impact.
Mastercard said the grants are part of its 2020 pledge to invest $500 million to help close the racial wealth and opportunity gaps for Black communities across America.
“By investing in HBCUs, Mastercard is intentionally choosing key institutions who we believe can be catalytic in furthering our commitment to ensuring that the digital economy works for the Black community, and for everyone, everywhere,” Goss said.
The grants will also support the hiring of faculty, an online program, experiential courses and a pitch competition, as well as digital training and access to the company’s global startup engagement program, Mastercard said.
The Washington Informer
Female athletes sign in to support abortion rights
The names of more than 500 female athletes were included in an amicus brief filed Monday with the Supreme Court that calls on the nine-member panel to uphold abortion rights.
"Women's increased participation and success in sports has been propelled to remarkable heights by women's exercise of, and reliance on, constitutional guarantees of liberty and gender equality, including the right to reproductive autonomy," the filing stated. "Continued access to, and reliance on, those rights will empower the next generation of girls and women to continue to excel in athletics and beyond, strengthening their communities and this nation.
"If women were to be deprived of these constitutional guarantees, the consequences for women's athletics - and for society as whole - would be devastating."
Among those listed in association with the amicus brief were soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and Lynn Williams, as well as basketball stars Sue Bird, Brittney Griner, Nneka Ogwumike, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor. Williams and Ogwumike are among Black athletes to join the amicus brief.
The filing is related to Mississippi's request that the Supreme Court overturn an appeals court ruling that blocked the state from enforcing a 2018 law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
The Washington Post
Asian lawmakers want action on hate crimes
Two Democratic lawmakers are urging the Justice Department to swiftly implement a federal law aimed at countering the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Rep. Grace Meng of New York highlighted provisions of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act that are "critical to its effectiveness" and said the agency should pay attention to them.
"Full implementation of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act will help stem the tide against further violence," they said in the letter on Monday.
The letter comes weeks after the FBI released its annual hate crime statistics report showing that more than 10,000 people reported to law enforcement last year that they were the victim of a hate crime because of their race or ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, religion or disability.
The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act was signed into law in May. The legislation, sponsored by Hirono and Meng, directed the Justice Department to expedite the review of potential COVID-19-related hate crimes and incidents reported at the federal, state or local level.
CNN
U.N. deplores racism but renews divides
The U.N. General Assembly pledged Wednesday to redouble efforts to combat racism around the world, commemorating a landmark but contentious 2001 anti-racism conference by holding an anniversary meeting once again riven with divisions.
Looking back on the two decades since the conference in Durban, South Africa, the assembly adopted a resolution that acknowledged some progress but deplored what it called a rise in discrimination, violence and intolerance directed at people of African heritage and many other groups — from the Roma to refugees, the young to the old, people with disabilities to people who have been displaced.
Vowing "to accelerate momentum to make the fight against racism ... a high priority for our countries," the measure pointed to the effects of slavery, colonialism and genocide and called for ensuring that people of African descent can seek "adequate reparation or satisfaction" through national institutions. It also noted ills caused by religious prejudices, specifically including anti-Muslim, antisemitic and anti-Christian bias.
But Israel, the United States and some other countries — at least 19 nations in all, by Israel's count — boycotted the meeting because of continued grievances about the Durban meeting 20 years ago, where the U.S. and Israel walked out because participants drafted a conference declaration that denounced Israel's treatment of Palestinians.
And Jamaica, while joining Wednesday's meeting, complained there weren't sufficient calls for slavery reparations in a new political declaration that was drafted but apparently stalled over disagreements.
Still, the event — coinciding with the assembly's annual meeting of world leaders — spotlighted the cause of racial equality at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has underscored inequities, and as the 2020 police killing of George Floyd in the U.S. has re-energized racial justice movements around the world.
Associated Press
State court rejects voter ID law
A North Carolina state court panel on Friday blocked a voter identification law, citing discrimination against Black voters.
The law, known as SB 824, was passed in 2018 after Republicans lost their supermajority in the legislature but before the new legislature took over. It was already on hold under a preliminary injunction, after North Carolina's Court of Appeals said voter ID provisions could negatively impact Black voters. But now the state court has permanently blocked the law, which required photo identification to vote.
The majority of the three-judge panel said Friday that the law "was motivated at least in part by an unconstitutional intent to target African American voters."
"Other, less restrictive voter ID laws would have sufficed to achieve the legitimate nonracial purposes of implementing the constitutional amendment requiring voter ID, deterring fraud, or enhancing voter confidence," Superior Court Judges Michael O'Foghludha and Vince Rozier wrote in their ruling Friday.
The ruling, which comes as voting rights are under attack across the country, could still be appealed.
CNN
Bias-motivated 911 calls maybe outlawed
The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in favor of a new ordinance that makes it illegal to call 911 or law enforcement on someone because of bias.
The new law creates civil penalties — up to a thousand dollars — against anyone who reports someone to law enforcement because of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or other legally protected classes.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office proposed the ordinance to the Board of Supervisors. Supporters say the goal is to reduce the number of racially motivated calls to law enforcement specifically and not to discourage people from using 911 to report legitimate concerns.
“People have to make calls when something’s wrong," Natalia Fermin said. "But it wouldn’t be bad if people thought twice and were aware of the entire situation.”
Others however worry that people will be penalized for doing exactly what law enforcement has long encouraged the public to do — to report anything that seems or anyone who seems suspicious.
The Sheriff’s Office says their proposal was about fairness and justice and not having the public second guess when to call for help.
CNN
Florida immigration law ruled racially motivated
A federal judge struck down portions of a Florida immigration enforcement law that was a priority of the state's Republican governor, saying the measure was racially motivated.
U.S. Judge Beth Bloom on Tuesday rejected sections of the law that ban local government sanctuary policies and require local law enforcement to make their best effort to work with federal immigration enforcement authorities.
The office of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who signed the bill into law with much fanfare in 2019 as a priority of his administration, said Wednesday that it would appeal.
Bloom repeatedly said that the law was racially motivated and that its supporters showed no evidence as to why it was needed to lower crime. She said that the sponsor of the bill — SB 168 — was guided by anti-immigrant hate groups such as Floridians for Immigration Enforcement.
"Allowing anti-immigrant hate groups that overtly promote xenophobic, nationalist, racist ideologies to be intimately involved in a bill's legislative process is a significant departure from procedural norms," Bloom wrote. "This involvement strongly suggests that the Legislature enacted SB 168 to promote and ratify the racist views of these advocacy groups."
DeSantis office office defended the law and promised to win an appeal.
Associated Press
Brattleboro denounces racism aimed at chief
Brattleboro officials denounced racism after a person on Facebook posted racist memes and comments aimed at Vermont's first Black woman police chief.
The Brattleboro Police Department said the racist comments were sent by a single person on Facebook who the department declined to identify, the Brattleboro Reformer reported.
Police Chief Norma Hardy, who was hired in July, spent 26 years with the police department of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. She was also the first Black woman to serve as chief of that department, the newspaper said.
Select Board Chairwoman Liz McLoughlin said that this incident showed how Brattleboro still has work to do to combat racism.
Daniel Quipp, another board member, stated his support for Hardy.
"Chief Hardy has dedicated her life to public service and is an exceptionally qualified and experienced person to lead our police department," Quipp said. "I am really glad that's she here...she has really broad shoulders and will manage this and we will stand with her."
Associated Press
