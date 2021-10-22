Recent D.C. COVID-19 deaths largely Blacks
Nearly everyone who died of COVID-19 in Washington, D.C. since June was Black, according to an analysis of DC Health data by DCCovid.com. Forty-nine of the 50 people, who died of the virus during the period were Black. Sixty percent of those deaths occurred in just two areas — Wards 7 and 8.
Those two majority-Black wards have seen a disproportionate share of deaths. Since the beginning of June, Ward 8 has accounted for 38% of deaths, while Ward 7 accounts for 22% of the total.
The grim numbers coincide with a dramatic rise in cases due to the Delta variant and the latest peak in infections, which came on Sept. 17 in the District. Case numbers generally have been trending downward since then, though the city is still facing high levels of community spread and case counts.
Officials and community leaders have struggled to increase vaccination rates among Black residents in D.C., working alongside trusted messengers to correct gaps in access and address concerns about the shot and historic mistrust of the medical establishment.
“The numbers are low east of the river with the COVID-19 vaccinations because people are uncertain and afraid,” D.C. resident Elvera Patrick told DCist/WAMU earlier this year. “It’s been so many stories and myths about the vaccination that many don’t know what’s the truth.”
—The Washington Informer
Grant provides music stands for studentsIn the midst of the pandemic, Tamara Travis, music teacher at Birmingham’s Epic Elementary School, noticed that her students were trying to play their instruments with their band books on beds, tables, steps and on the floor during Zoom remote learning.
“I would always tell them that in order to get good sound, you need to have good posture,” she said. “So we needed some music stands.”
On Friday, 76 student musicians at the south Birmingham, Alabama, school received all new music stands from a $1,000 Classroom Grant from the Alabama Power Foundation.
Travis, who applied for the grant, thanked Alabama Power, a utility company, and parents who purchased all of the trumpets, trombones, percussion and other instruments.
It’s necessary that children are exposed to musical skills early, Travis said. “We feed the middle school and the high schools so in order for us to have a wonderful fine arts program in Birmingham City Schools it starts here.”
She added that the “community partnership” with the power company makes a difference.
—The Birmingham Times
Mayor resigns before racial slur hearingA small town Missouri mayor has resigned ahead of a scheduled impeachment hearing called after the mayor was allegedly recorded uttering a racial slur.
Shawn Fox offered his resignation Monday to the Bates City Board of Aldermen, ahead of an impeachment hearing scheduled Wednesday, television station WDAF reported. Instead of the hearing, the board accepted Fox’s resignation.
Mayor Pro-Tem Roy Trussell said Fox’s resignation came after the city had concluded its investigation, which included a leaked recording of someone believed to be Fox uttering a racial slur, as well as allegations of sexual harassment.
It was unclear when or where the recording was made or who had leaked it.
Fox’s resignation was the latest in a recent exodus of city government officials amid mounting allegations of a hostile work environment. Alderman Donnie Hammond resigned Tuesday, and the city’s collector and a court clerk both recently stepped down.
Bates City is a town of nearly 220 that lies about 28 miles east of Kansas City.
—The Associated Press
CBC loyalists selected as DNC delegateNewly minted president elect Joe Biden thanked the black community for their support and committed to having their backs, just as they had his. After keeping a string of policy promises such as launching an historic child tax credit and investing in HBCUs, President Biden has turned his attention to black political empowerment.
Earlier this month, Democratic National Committee members voted to approve a slate of 75 Biden nominees to serve as at-large members. The vote placed long time Biden allies and Congressional Black Caucus loyalists into the national democratic body. The Biden slate, proposed by DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison, includes about 447 voting DNC members, who will select members of DNC committees, help shape party platforms and ensure the DNC continues to be reflective of the electorate.
—The Los Angeles Sentinel
A few of Biden’s picks include:
Lacy M. Johnson—board member, Congressional Black Caucus Institute and Partner in Taft’s Public Affairs Strategies Group and managing partner of the firm’s Washington, D.C., office
Marcus Sebastian Mason—board member, Congressional Black Caucus PAC and senior partner at The Madison Group
Edward “Smitty” Smith—managing partner, DLA Piper law firm’s Washington, D.C. office
Kenny Thompson, Jr.—TCU board trustee, President’s Commission on White House Fellowships and VP of external affairs, North America at PepsiCo
The Los Angeles Sentinel
