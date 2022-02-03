Group launches program to distribute ‘banned books’
Two local organizations are partnering to distribute free copies of controversial books in response to the recent increase in attempts to remove titles from school libraries.
In Purpose Educational Services and the St. Louis bookstore EyeSeeMe will deliver free copies of “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morisson to Missourians who request it.
The organizations raised more than $3,000 in the first few hours after launching the book program, said Heather Fleming, founder of In Purpose Educational Services.
“If you look at most of the books that they are trying to ban, they are the stories of people from historically marginalized groups,” said Fleming. “We have to grapple with some of the things that have happened in our society, number one, to make sure that they don’t happen again. But then number two, because we need to learn how to live with one another.”
A St. Louis Public Radio analysis of the books being challenged in the area in November found two-thirds were written by authors of color or authors who identify as LGBTQ. “The Bluest Eye,” was the book with the most official requests for removal from libraries. It was the first book by Toni Morrison, who would go on to win a Nobel Prize in Literature and a Pulitzer Prize.
The organizations that are planning the “banned book program” have a form for people to fill out if they are interested in receiving free copies of the book. The books will be distributed to people in Missouri and the groups plan to pick a new book each month, Fleming said.
— The St. Louis American
Church sues city over restricting meals for unhousedA church is suing a small city along the southern Oregon coast after an ordinance was passed barring churches in residential areas from serving more than two free meals a week to people experiencing homelessness.
Rev. Bernie Lindley of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church said the church in Brookings has been serving the community for decades and picking up the slack where the need exists.
“We have no intention of stopping now and we’re prepared to hold fast to our beliefs,” he said in a news release last week.
The ordinance against serving more than two free meals a week came in response to a petition from people living near the church, who said the church’s programs were creating public safety problems, Jefferson Public Radio reported.
The petition, which refers to the people around St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church as “vagrants” and “undesirables,” was signed by 30 people.
Rt. Rev. Diana Akiyama, the Bishop of the Diocese of Oregon, told the media outlet the city is impeding their right to religious expression.
“We don’t believe city council has the right to tell us to stop taking care of people in need,” Akiyama said.
The Episcopal Diocese of Oregon and St. Timothy’s are asking a federal court in Oregon to declare the ordinance invalid.
Brookings Mayor Ron Hedenskog declined to comment on ongoing litigation.
— The Associated Press
Police investigating hateful vandalism at collegePolice are investigating hateful vandalism and graffiti including antisemitic language and symbols found on the campus of Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts, starting late last week.
Milton police Deputy Chief James O’Neil said there were five cases of vandalism reported, the first of which was of a swastika drawn in a laundry room along with other graffiti on Thursday, the Boston Globe reported.
Thursday was International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Four other reports of vandalism at residence halls or public spaces were made on Saturday and Sunday, O’Neil told the newspaper, without describing the nature of the other vandalism or graffiti, the newspaper reported.
Curry College President Kenneth Quigley and other senior leaders held listening sessions on Tuesday to invite students and members of the college community to share thoughts and concerns.
“Our support and care go out to everyone in our community, but particularly to our fellow Jewish and Black community members affected by this act,” Curry College officials said in a statement.
In the fall, Mount Holyoke reported antisemitic graffiti was found several times on its campus, and in October, a Jewish ornament known as a mezuzah was desecrated at Northeastern University’s Hillel House. Those reports were preceded by the stabbing of a rabbi outside a Jewish school in Boston in July.
— The Associated Press
Richmond starts removing Confederate monument pedestalsWorkers have begun dismantling the pedestals that exalted Richmond’s Confederate monuments for more than a century.
The city announced Tuesday that the remnants of Civil War-era memorials are being taken down in the former capital of the Confederacy, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the monuments removed amid demonstrations for racial justice in 2020.
Richmond is paying Team Henry Enterprises $1.6 million to remove pedestals that held up four statues along Monument Avenue, as well as four others around the city. The Newport News-based company took down the city’s Robert E. Lee statue last year, and a shell company associated with it removed more than a dozen of Richmond’s Confederate memorials in 2020.
The monument for Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill that still stands at a city intersection will also be dismantled. Richmond officials said all the work could last as long as two months, depending on the Hill removal — which will require his buried remains to be taken out from underneath the statue.
Last week, the city council unanimously voted to authorize giving the monuments to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia. It’ll work with The Valentine, a Richmond history museum, as well as other cultural organizations and the public to decide what to do with the materials.
— The Associated Press
