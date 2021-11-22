Proud Boys leader
denied early jail releaseHenry “Enrique” Tarrio, a national leader of the far-right group the Proud Boys, has been denied early release from the D.C. jail by a judge who ruled that poor living conditions in the facility are not sufficient reason for Tarrio to be transferred to home confinement.
In a written ruling Friday night, D.C. Superior Court Judge Jonathan Pittman said the D.C. Department of Corrections largely confirmed Tarrio’s claims of experiencing unsanitary conditions, poor food, lack of medical care and mistreatment in jail. But Tarrio’s legal arguments for being let out of jail fell short, Pittman said.
Tarrio, 37, has served about half of a five-month term for two crimes, including setting fire to a stolen Black Lives Matter banner late last year during a tumultuous demonstration in Washington after the election defeat of then President Donald Trump. Authorities said members of the Proud Boys group, which has a history of violence, stole the banner from a historic Black church in the city.
In seeking transfer to home confinement, Tarrio said his Eighth Amendment right against cruel and unusual punishments was being violated at the jail.
But Pittman said that an Eighth Amendment claim would have to be litigated in a lawsuit. And, even if Tarrio prevailed in such a lawsuit, the “appropriate remedy for unconstitutional conditions of confinement is correction of the unconstitutional conditions of confinement, which are experienced by all inmates, not just the defendant,” Pittman said in his decision.
— The Washington Post
LA County seeks dismissal of Bryant suitLos Angeles County Monday said Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit claiming photos taken at the crash scene were leaked should be dismissed.
Vanessa Bryant, widow of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, alleges photos of the helicopter crash site where Kobe, their daughter Gianna and seven others were killed that were shared by county employees violated her constitutional right to control the death images of her husband and daughter. Vanessa Bryant is seeking an undisclosed amount for emotional distress over photos possibly going public.
According to The Los Angeles Daily News, Vanessa Bryant sued the county last year, alleging that she and her family suffered severe emotional distress after learning that sheriff’s deputies, who responded to the Calabasas crash site on Jan. 26, 2020, snapped and shared gruesome photos at a bar in Norwalk. It was also alleged that a firefighter showed cellphone photos to off-duty firefighters and their partners during an awards ceremony reception, The Daily News said.
In March 2020, LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said all photos in the possession of first responders have been deleted. County lawyers called Bryant’s fears “not reasonable” because an independent examiner “confirmed that there are no photos containing victims’ remains and no evidence of public dissemination.”
CNN has requested comment from Bryant’s representatives. Lawyers for the county declined to comment.
— CNN
Smucker to invest $1.1B in Alabama countyThe J.M. Smucker Co. recently announced plans to invest $1.1 billion to build a new manufacturing facility and distribution center in the McCalla Alabama, just outside of Birmingham.
The County Commission unanimously voted to support the project which will create over 750 new jobs in an 875,000 square foot facility on approximately 225 acres in the JeffMet Industrial Complex.
This announcement is one of the largest economic development projects in Jefferson County history.
“Smucker’s is a household name and we are proud they have selected Jefferson County for their next manufacturing facility,” said Commissioner Steve Ammons, chair of the Jefferson County Economic Development Committee. “For them to have the confidence in Jefferson County . . . shows that we are prepared, we have the work force prepared, we are ready to help them move some dirt.”
Construction is expected to begin no later than January 2022, with production expected to start in 2025.
The facility will produce the company’s fast-growing Uncrustables sandwiches and is only the company’s third plant in the U.S.
— The Birmingham Times
School board members walk out after confrontationMembers of a school board in the Minneapolis suburb of Prior Lake walked out of a special meeting late Monday as they were confronted by activists who said racism permeates the school district.
Students and activists have pushed the board to take action since a video emerged earlier this month of two students using a racial slur to harass a Black student, The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported. A special meeting to address the issue became raucous, and four board members walked from the room after Twin Cities activist Lavish Mack interrupted the meeting with a profanity-laced tirade.
Mack and other activists have collected scores of accounts from current and former Prior Lake students who say they have faced racism in the school district.
District Superintendent Teri Staloch said the district is forming groups to discuss ways to create a safe environment at schools.
The board members later reentered the meeting room.
“Every day we have to struggle, and you can just walk out of the room and not listen to what we go through,” “Elizabeth Sigin, a student, told the board members.
— The Associated Press
