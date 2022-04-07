Study: Homes with guns pose higher risk
NEW YORK — Most U.S. gun owners say they own firearms to protect themselves and their loved ones, surveys show. But a study published Monday suggests people who live with handgun owners are shot to death at a higher rate than those who don't have such weapons at home.
"We found zero evidence of any kind of protective effects" from living in a home with a handgun, said David Studdert, a Stanford University researcher who was the lead author of the Annals of Internal Medicine study.
The study focused on nearly 600,000 California registered voters 21 and older who did not own handguns but began living in homes with handguns between October 2004 and December 2016 — either because they started living with someone who owned one or because someone in their household bought one.
The study had limitations such as researchers couldn't account for illegal guns and looked only at handguns, not rifles or other firearms.
The researchers calculated that for every 100,000 people in that situation, 12 will be shot to death by someone else over five years. In comparison, eight out of 100,000 who live in gun-free homes will be killed that way over the same time span.
Separately, the researchers found that those who lived with handgun owners had a much higher rate of being fatally shot by a spouse or intimate partner. The vast majority of such victims — 84% — were women, they said.
The Associated Press
Audit: Police wrongfully collected data on protesters
PORTLAND, Ore. — A city audit said Portland Police Bureau collected information about protesters during social justice marches in the summer 2020, who were not connected to any crimes, and kept some private information for too long, KGW-TV reported.
The audit was launched after Black Lives Matter protesters expressed concern that the police bureau was gathering information that could violate their civil rights. The report concluded that some concerns were unfounded — like the rumor that police were spying on people from aircraft — but others were warranted.
Portland auditors reviewed 73 police and Criminal Intelligence Unit reports related to racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 — a sample of more than a total of 1,500 reports.
Chris Bushick, director of PDX Privacy — an organization surveyed by auditors as part of the report — said the lack of guidelines is the reason people are calling for a city surveillance ordinance.
"You shouldn't have your name, photo and license plate number in a secret database just because you stood on a corner holding a sign," Bushick said.
The auditor's office recommended policies and guidance on which private information can be collected by PPB, how long that information should be kept in police files, and how the bureau should report its use of surveillance technology.
The Associated Press
