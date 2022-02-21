Subway safety plan starts after violent weekend
New York’s latest plan to tackle both crime and homelessness in subways was rolling into action Monday after police logged more than a half-dozen attacks in trains and stations over the holiday weekend.
Mayor Eric Adams’ plan, announced Friday, involves sending more police, mental health clinicians and social service outreach workers into the subways. Adams spokesperson Fabien Levy said Monday that a “phased-in” implementation was beginning.
The plan notes that many people who use the subways for shelter need help, not handcuffs, but said police will crack down on sleeping, littering, smoking, doing drugs or hanging out in the system. It calls for clearing all passengers out of trains at the ends of their lines, an approach that has waxed and waned over the years.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the subways, “knows that there are people in the subway system who need help and must and will be helped. But they can’t stay in the subway system,” spokesperson Aaron Donovan said Monday.
—The Associated Press
NY wants $200M for pot equityNew York’s marijuana agency is working toward a swift launch for a proposed $200 million fund to help people of color, women and certain other groups start legal pot businesses, an official said Thursday.
Regulators and lawmakers are discussing the plan as New York looks ahead to licensing recreational marijuana businesses in roughly the next year. Potentially the largest such fund in any state to date, it could provide grants and loans to what are known as social equity applicants.
New York’s marijuana legalization law defines social equity businesses as those owned by women or minorities, struggling farmers, disabled veterans and people from communities that endured heavy pot policing.
Advocates for diversifying the pot industry say the state needs to ensure that eligible entrepreneurs can get money in early stages — just securing a license has proven costly in some other states — and that they can open quickly enough to compete with bigger players.
Cannabis Control Board member Reuben McDaniel III told his colleagues Thursday that officials are working out technical details “to make sure that we can implement this program really quickly” if it goes forward.
—The Associated Press
Uncover the history in your attic…August Wilson House’s Your Story Matters project presents “Uncovering the History in Your Attic,” a virtual event to be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The Black History Month program will feature two components. The first is an unveiling of a collection of oral histories done of residents, teachers, activists, artists and others who have ties to the Hill District. The histories and multimedia projects were done in collaboration with local writers and photographers, and with University of Pittsburgh students who are part of the Digital Narrative and Interactive Design class taught by Dr. Jessica FitzPatrick.
The second component will feature a workshop on preserving and telling histories through family artifacts. It will be led by Monica Haynes, an award-winning writer and amateur genealogist, who has been researching her family history for more than 20 years.
Your Story Matters is part of August Wilson House’s community outreach. It is designed to inspire and educate Hill residents, and others, to use oral histories as a tool for documenting family ancestry and history. The collection of oral histories will become a part of August Wilson House’s archives and be used by researchers, families, or others interested in knowing the history of the Hill and its people.
“Unfortunately, too often African American stories are devalued,” said Ervin Dyer, August Wilson House board member who coordinates Your Story Matters. “We hope this workshop will show participants the value of working to preserve their families’ history.”
The program is done in partnership with Pitt’s Hill District Community Engagement Center.
August Wilson House is a community arts center that will live in the restored Hill District home where the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright was born and lived the first part of his life. The center is scheduled to open in 2022.
To register for the free virtual workshop event on Feb. 24, email Dyer at edyer@pitt.edu.
—The New Pittsburgh Courier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.