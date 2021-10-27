Legislators: halt
charter school growthThe St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Friday passed a resolution prohibiting construction of new schools in the city.
Resolution 65 is largely considered symbolic and unenforceable. However, aldermen wanted to send a message to charter schools that none should open in the wake of several St. Louis Public School, SLPS, closings and because few charters outperform the schools they are replacing.
Over the past decade, about 30 of the city’s schools have closed due to declining enrollment — with several hotly contested public school closings in the past year — while 20 new schools opened during that same decade, most of them charter schools.
With 18.5% of SLPS students achieving ‘proficient’ MAP scores in math, and 22.8% in English, public school students often perform below state standards, published reports said. Only eight of the city’s 33 charter schools can claim scores any higher than those of SLPS, reports said.
The schools are working with limited funding, which is spread thin across a system that includes increasing numbers of charter schools, advocates for the charter school moratorium said.
Charles R. Stanley, a fellow with the Opportunity Trust, a group that funds new charter schools and “education entrepreneurs,” opposed the moratorium. He said the way to stop charters from coming to St. Louis would be for public schools to “get it right.”
Alisha Sonnier, Board of Education member and chair of the board’s ad-hoc Citywide Educational Planning Commission, supported the moratorium.
Sonnier said, “In the most recent annual performance score, there’s not even a 2% difference in performance” between charter and SLPS schools. “... If new schools were the answer, we wouldn’t be where we are.”
— The St. Louis American
Suits filed over GOP-drawn mapsVoting rights advocates are suing Texas again, this time with support from a former U.S. attorney general, over the state’s newly redrawn congressional district maps that favor the GOP, claiming the maps dilute the vote of communities of color after growth in America’s largest red state was overwhelmingly Hispanic, Black and Asian American people.
The lawsuit was filed Monday by Texas voters and Voto Latino, a Latino voter advocacy organization, just moments after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the redrawn districts into law.
Texas was the only state to be allocated two new congressional seats earlier this year after U.S. Census figures showed the state’s population grew by 4 million people, nearly half of whom were Hispanic. Texas will now have 38 representatives in Congress and 40 electoral votes — second only to California.
The latest lawsuit alleges that the new U.S. House maps violate the 1965 Voting Rights Act by not giving people of color a fair opportunity to elect their representatives. The maps do not include any additional districts in which Black or Hispanic voters make up more than 50% of eligible voters, and census data shows more than nine of 10 of Texas’ new residents in the past decade were people of color.
It comes on the heels of a separate lawsuit filed by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund this month, which makes similar claims.
“The map has been crafted with really surgical precision to eliminate competitive districts at the expense of the states’ communities of color,” said former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Jr.
Texas Sen. Joan Huffman, a Republican who authored the maps and chairs the state Senate’s redistricting committee, and Abbott did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ requests for comment. Huffman said prior to Tuesday that the maps were “drawn blind to race.”
— The Associated Press
Grambling students get $250K toward grad degreeAn international tax firm has created a $250,000 scholarship fund to help students at a historically Black Louisiana university get a master’s degree in accounting from a nearby school.
Deloitte Tax LLP donated seed money for Grambling State University students to pay tuition and get graduate assistantships at Louisiana Tech, a Tech press release said.
The company sees it as a way to help diversify and increase the regional workforce, said Stephen Metoyer, a Tech grad who is now chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Deloitte Tax.
The two schools, signed an agreement a year ago so Grambling students can get a degree not available at their own school. However, scholarships awarded through one public university in Louisiana can’t be used at another, so the Grambling students had to find tuition money for Tech, the release said.
The new fund’s investments will provide graduate assistantships and pay up to nine hours of undergraduate tuition and up to 30 hours of graduate tuition at Louisiana Tech, the statement said.
— The Associated Press
Painting with enslaved child and Yale namesake returnsAn early 18th-century painting depicting Yale University’s namesake, Elihu Yale, with an enslaved Black child has been returned to public display at one of its museums even as art experts investigate its origins and campus discussions about the school’s ties to slavery continue.
The nearly life-size, oil-on-canvas portrait shows Yale and family members sitting at a table while a boy with a metal collar locked around his neck looks on. Yale’s grandchildren play in the background.
The Yale Center for British Art removed the painting from display in October 2020 to conduct a technical analysis, which continues and includes efforts to identify the boy and the other men at the table. Over the years, some patrons expressed concerns about the depiction of an enslaved child, but that was not a reason for removing it, said Courtney Martin, the center’s director.
Research and analysis was unable to identity the boy, who is believed to have been about 10 years old. Researchers also believe the picture was painted in Yale’s London home between 1719 and 1721, the year of Yale’s death. And it remains unclear if the enslaved child was owned by one of the other men in the painting. Though there is no evidence that Elihu Yale owned slaves, experts believe he oversaw slave trading and relatives in New Haven, home to Yale University, were slave owners, researchers say. Additionally, being pictured with enslaved children lent stature to Yale and his peers.
“Slavery is an important part of the institution’s history,” said Edward Rugemer, an associate professor of African American studies and history at Yale. “And that’s a part of the history that the Yale community needs to think about deeply and come to terms with and move forward in terms of what should be done about racial injustice that persists in our society.”
— The Associated Press
Chase opens branch, gifts HBCU $1MChase is celebrating the grand opening of its first Community Center branch in Houston, which is designed to provide greater access to banking services and financial education for the underserved communities.
The new branch in Houston’s historic Fifth Ward will help more Black and Hispanic consumers open accounts, manage their money, start businesses and buy homes.
Later in the day, JPMorgan Chase was expected to announce a $1 million commitment to Texas Southern University to expand student education, scholarship and recruitment opportunities.
“We recognize that talent is distributed equally but opportunity is not,” said Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase. “HBCUs have been producing top talent for decades and we feel that by expanding our partnerships more broadly, we’ll inspire a whole new generation of leaders to guide us into an exciting global economy and a more equitable future.”
The $1 million investment will support TSU’s Future Bankers Leadership Program, designed to open pathways for students seeking careers in finance. The program will serve juniors and seniors enrolled in the college’s Jesse H. Jones School of Business.
“We look forward to a strategic relationship that will enhance the career trajectory of our students, provide professional resources for our faculty, and elevate the financial and entrepreneurial prowess of our entire TSU community,” said Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young, President of Texas Southern University.
— The Houston Defender
Maryland candidate names running mateMaryland Comptroller and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Peter Franchot chose Prince George’s County Council member Monique Anderson-Walker as his running mate.
If elected, Anderson-Walker would become the state’s first Black woman to serve as lieutenant governor.
“I don’t mean to be too sober, but if something bad happens to me, I can envision Monique … stepping in on day one and being experienced, battle-tested, competent, results-oriented, have the stature and good judgment to be the governor of the state, if necessary,” Franchot said in an interview.
Anderson-Walker is married to Maryland Assembly Delegate Jay Walker, a Fort Washington Democrat. She has represented District 8 in the Prince George’s area since December 2018.
Specializing in real estate, Anderson-Walker holds a bachelor’s degree from Emory University. She received two master’s degrees in real estate from Johns Hopkins University and political science from Howard University. She founded Fleur de Lis, a commercial real estate firm headquartered at National Harbor.
As a council member, she established the “#DrivingItHome” initiative to encourage safe driving throughout the county; organized virtual community sessions on such topics as road safety, domestic violence, sex trafficking and gun violence; helped improve S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) based learning; and addressed environmental challenges such as flooding in certain neighborhoods.
Her candidacy isn’t without issues that include employing a council staff member who also worked at her real estate brokerage firm and voting on resolutions that involved her brokerage clients.
The campaign issued a statement that Anderson-Walker received no financial compensation, “no longer employs her staff member outside the office and is in full compliance with all guidance from the Board of Ethics.”
— The Washington Informer
