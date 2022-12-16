Service center, Martha's Table, gets new CEO
Martha Table’s, a nonprofit headquartered in Washington, D.C.’s Ward 8, has selected Tiffany Williams as its new president and CEO after an extensive national search.
Most recently, Williams served as interim chief executive of the organization. She has held leadership roles at Martha’s Table for eight years, such as the chief architect of the design and growth of the organization’s offerings that included education, a focus on healthy foods and family support.
Founded in September 1980, with the motto, “Education. Food. Opportunity,” Martha’s Table serves the community by operating nationally accredited education programs, provides healthy food access in addition to mental and physical health services and encourages familial success through investing in family leaders. The nonprofit has embarked on programs such as providing direct cash assistance to needy families, launching a $100,000 Community Impact Fund to support local organizations, and an emotional wellness program for residents.
Williams was promoted from interim to permanent CEO.
“I am honored to lead Martha’s Table at this pivotal time in our history; it has been humbling to be a part of the evolution from our days as a food security and child care provider to truly becoming a place-based, community-led organization,” she said. “I am proud to continue to advance this important work alongside our neighbors and our team to co-create a future where everyone realizes their highest aspirations.”
The Washington Informer
Fantasia becomes honorary S.G.Rho sorority member
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., welcomed Fantasia to Greekdom. The sorors inducted her as an honorary member in December. She posted an Instagram video of her being inducted into the sisterhood during the sorority’s Centennial Founders’ Month.
“Welcome to the sisterhood, SoRHOr!!!! ” one of her followers commented on the post while another wrote, “Congrats Soror! You were already my sister but now you are truly my Soror!” and another commented with, “Welcome to Greekdom!!! One of the best accomplishments you could ever have!”
Founded on Nov. 12, 1922, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., is a historically Black sorority and non-profit community service organization established by seven educators at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana. It is the soroity in the Devine Nine to founded at a predominantly white institution.
Born in 1984, Fantasia Monique Barrino-Taylor shot to stardom after winning the third season of the singing competition show, "American Idol," in 2004. Fantasia presents as an urban girl next door, who's had had several Billboard Hot 100 hits including "I Believe" and "Free Yourself."She won a Grammy and a Theater World Award for her star turn as Celie in the play "The Color Purple."
St. Louis American
Mayor denounces racial taunts, signs aimed at Black team
Hours after the predominantly white Southern Columbia High School defeated Pittsburgh’s mostly Black Westinghouse Bulldogs, 37-22, in the state football championship game on Dec. 9 in Mechanicsburg, Pa., unidentified members of the team allegedly taunted Westinghouse using the “N” word, on a social media video that’s went viral.
Then, photos surfaced online of two signs displayed at a Southern Columbia pep rally prior to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association championship game. The signs read, “Whip Westinghouse” and “Southern State of Mind.”
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, who was at the championship game, released a statement Dec. 13, saying he’s “calling on the PIAA to do better when it comes to how they investigate racism aimed at student athletes. This most recent incident isn’t the first time they have failed to adequately respond and they must do better. If we want to create a world without racism — we must show our kids that we will address it when we see it, and that there is no room in our city, county, commonwealth, or country for this type of behavior.”
Gainey congratulated Westinghouse on its historic season as the first City League team to make it to the state title game since 1997.
Pittsburgh Public Schools, as a district, responded to the disturbing video and signs saying that “we are greatly dismayed and hurt by the images. This type of egregious and unsportsmanlike behavior is unacceptable.”
PIAA generally allows schools/districts to handle discipline. On Dec. 11, the Southern Columbia Area School District finished its investigation, and announced that it had suspended the students in the social media video “from participation in any extra-curricular activities for a period of one calendar year.”
Southern school officials said in a statement, the signs had been used for years in other sports and other games and weren't intended to be racist. However, "we recognize that these messages may have still been hurtful to others. The District will be instituting additional social training programs highlighting ways to avoid language that has the potential to be misinterpreted or insensitive.”
The New Pittsburgh Courier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.