Senator pushes scholarships for future doctors
In her 16th year serving in the state legislature, Sen. Jean Breaux, D-District 34, is calling attention to the need for increased equity in the health care field through Senate Bill 151. If passed, the bill would create a scholarship fund for African American and minority students pursuing careers in health care. Administered by the Commission for Higher Education, the scholarship would provide up to $4,000 and require recipients to work in Indiana for two to four years following the completion of their degree.
Breaux, a member of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus (IBLC), has already had success during this year’s legislative session — Senate Bill 95, which she co-authored, is headed to the House of Representatives after being heard by the Committee on Insurance and Financial Institutions. If passed, the bill would prohibit insurance companies from increasing rates or dropping an individual from an insurance plan if they are living organ donors. Breaux hopes this change would encourage more Hoosiers to donate. She’s also planning ahead to this summer, when she hopes the legislature will consider helping more women access doulas who guide mothers through pregnancy, labor and the postpartum period in the upcoming budget cycle.
Despite a shorter session this year — the 2022 legislative session ends March 14 — Breaux is hopeful Senate Bill 151 can get a hearing.
Indianapolis Recorder
