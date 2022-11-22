U. of Kentucky working to expand diversity, inclusiveness
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky is continuing work on several initiatives to expand diversity and inclusiveness, President Eli Capilouto said Tuesday in a message to the campus.
The message was an update on how the school is still responding after the arrest of a white student this month who was accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while using racial slurs. The accused woman later withdrew as a student and was permanently banned from campus.
The episode "deeply traumatized Black students, employees and community members" and is a painful reminder of how important it is to continue having conversations about diversity and inclusion, Capilouto said.
Several projects to solidify and institutionalize diversity, equity and inclusion efforts are ongoing or completed, he said. Those include a $10 million investment for a research priority area, diverse learning modules for students, and supporting small business and vendors that are owned by minorities, women or veterans.
Other efforts include having spaces on campus dedicated to diversity and inclusion, an increased commitment to inclusive mental health support, and a renewed focus on having diversity, equity and inclusion officers in colleges.
"We want to be a place where everyone feels like they are safe and belong. That requires us to confront challenges and barriers to being that community," Capilouto said.
Advertisers urged to quit Twitter amid Trump reinstatement
The NAACP called on advertisers to hit pause on their relationship with Twitter after the platform moved to reinstate former President Donald Trump’s account, HuffPost reports.
The return of Trump’s Twitter account on Saturday sparked backlash among a number of influential leaders, including NAACP President Derrick Johnson, who urged advertisers to stop funding the app.
“Any advertiser still funding Twitter should immediately pause all advertising now,” Johnson tweeted Saturday.
Earlier on Saturday, Twitter owner Elon Musk announced that social media users decided to bring Trump’s account back to the platform via the 24-hour poll he posted Nov. 18. Musk’s Twitter poll garnered over 15 million votes, of which 51.8% were in favor of restoring Trump’s account.
The reinstatement marks the first time Trump will be able to use Twitter since he was banned following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“In Elon Musk’s Twittersphere, you can incite an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which led to the deaths of multiple people, and still be allowed to spew hate speech and violent conspiracies on his platform,” Johnson said in a statement.
“If Elon Musk continues to run Twitter like this, using garbage polls that do not represent the American people and the needs of our democracy, God help us all,” he added.
Poll says older voters may decide Georgia runoff
With the Georgia runoff election between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker less than two weeks ago, there’s a vast divide between younger and older voters.
AARP Georgia released key findings from a 2022 runoff election survey that shows candidates should pay close attention to Georgians age 50 and older, with issues such as inflation and rising prices, threats to democracy and Social Security and Medicare top of mind for these voters.
Warnock, seeking to retain the seat he won in a 2020 runoff, leads the ex-football player by 24 percentage points among voters 18-49.
Meanwhile, Walker leads the senator by 9 points among voters 50 or older.
Overall, the AARP poll shows Warnock with a 51% to 47% lead over Walker.
The big mountain for Democrats is the 55% to 42% edge Walker holds among voters over 65 and Walker’s 51% to 47% lead among voters 50-64.
AARP noted that individuals 50 and older make up 62% of likely runoff voters.
Warnock continues to enjoy a commanding 83-point lead among Black voters 50 and older.
Bipartisan pollsters Fabrizio Ward and Impact Research conducted the survey by interviewing 1,183 likely Georgia voters. Officials conducted the survey between Nov. 11 and Nov. 17.
3 arrested in the beating of a detainee in Georgia detention center
Three employees of the Camden County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office have been arrested in connection to the beating of a Black man who was being detained in the Camden County Detention Center in September.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Camden County Sheriff's Office conducted separate investigations into the beating of 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs, which have now concluded.
"Charged with Battery of an Inmate, and Violating the Oath of Office, are Mason Garrick, Braxton Massey, and Ryan Biegel," said a news release from the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office also terminated Garrick, Massey and Biegel prior to their arrests.
All three have been booked into the Camden County Public Safety Complex.
