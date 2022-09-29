CHECK FOR UPDATE
Biden, Harris attend Jackson's investiture
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses will attend the ceremonial investiture for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the Supreme Court's newest member and its first Black female justice, a White House official said.
The appearance of Biden and Harris at the invitation-only ceremony on Friday underscores the importance of Jackson's confirmation to the Democratic president's legacy. Biden had pledged during his presidential campaign that he would nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.
Jackson was confirmed in April on a 53-47 vote in the Senate, with three Republican senators joining all Democrats to support her.
"It's a powerful thing when people can see themselves in others," Biden said at a South Lawn celebration shortly after Jackson's springtime confirmation. "And that's one of the reasons I believed so strongly that we needed a court that looks like America."
Aside from Jackson at the Supreme Court, the White House and the Democratic-led Senate have confirmed dozens of judges at the federal district and appellate levels, with candidates who have brought more racial and gender diversity to the courts.
Of the 143 judicial nominations made by Biden, 68% have been women and 66% are people of color, according to the White House.
The Supreme Court's new term begins Monday.
The Associated Press
Women gained fewer board seats in 2022
NEW YORK — U.S. companies have added women to their boards of director at a slower pace this year compared with last year as the pandemic and a difficult economy shift priorities, according to a new report released Thursday.
Women have continued to make gains, now holding a record 28% of board seats on the Russell 3000 index of publicly traded companies, according to an annual report by the advocacy organization 50/50 Women on Boards, which used data from executive data firm Equilar.
That's a 2.4% jump from the 25.6% of seats held by women in 2021, but the pace was slower than the 3% rise seen the previous year. And during the first half of 2022, the share of new seats going to women declined by 8 percentage points compared to the preceding six months.
Companies have responded in recent years to pressure from politicians and investors to appoint more women and minorities to their boards, which continue to be overwhelmingly male and white.
California companies have the biggest representation of women directors in the country, at 34.1% — a 4.8% increase over 2021, according to the report. Companies in Washington state, which now has a similar law, have the second highest at 30%.
When comparing industries, energy and financial services companies had the fewest share of women on boards at 23% and 26%, respectively. Utilities had the most at 32%.
The Associated Press
