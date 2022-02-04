Evers vetoes Republican race theory ban
Gov. Tony Evers on Friday vetoed a Republican bill that would have prohibited Wisconsin public schools from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias.
Republicans who approved the bill do not have enough votes to override Evers’ veto.
Wisconsin’s proposal follows a national trend of Republican-controlled legislatures moving to thwart certain ideas they associate with “critical race theory,” a framework legal scholars developed in the 1970s and 1980s that centers on the view that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and serves to maintain the dominance of whites in society.
Evers said he vetoed the bill because he objected to “creating new censorship rules that restrict schools and educators from teaching honest, complete facts about important historical topics like the Civil War and civil rights.”
Evers, a former state superintendent of schools, said students deserve to learn without interference from politicians.
The proposal would have prohibited teaching that one race or sex is superior to another, that a person is inherently racist or sexist by virtue of his or her race or sex, and that a person’s moral character isn’t determined by race or sex.
Wells Fargo donates to diverse entrepreneursWells Fargo recently announced a $20 million donation as part of an initiative to help Atlanta financially-strapped, pandemic-whipped small business owners. The funds would help small business owners own more of their businesses’ assets – including property and equipment – to enable physical upgrades to their facilities.
The United Way of Greater Atlanta – in collaboration with Invest Atlanta – will distribute the funding as a mix of grants and loans in the city, with a focus on Black-owned and other diverse-owned businesses.
“This Wells Fargo grant program gives small business owners the opportunity to grow and expand by owning more of their own assets, which can be a game changer for the financial health of any business,” Mayor Andre Dickens said.
The donation comes from Wells Fargo’s Open for Business Fund, a roughly $420 million fund the company created in July of 2020 to help small businesses stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund has focused on racially and ethnically diverse small businesses, which have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. The fund was created from the gross processing fees Wells Fargo made from administering Paycheck Protection Program loans in 2020. Wells Fargo has collaborated with Community Development Financial Institutions, CDFIs, and local nonprofits across the nation to distribute funding.
Abrams raised $9.25 million for campaignGeorgia Democrat Stacey Abrams recently announced that her campaign for governor raised more than $9.25 million from more than 100,000 separate donors since she announced her candidacy on Dec. 1, 2021.
Abrams said she has $7.2 million in cash on hand. That’s less than the $12.7 million that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said he has in cash. But Abrams has a one key advantage: She’s thus far unopposed for the Democratic nomination, with no other candidates having yet filed.
Kemp is facing multiple Republican challengers including former Sen. David Perdue and former state Rep. Vernon Jones in what could be a costly battle for the GOP nomination. None of Kemp’s Republican rivals have announced their fundraising totals as of Jan. 31. Candidates have several more days to file reports with Georgia ethics officials.
“While we are in a strong position to raise the resources we need to win, we take nothing for granted as we are certain to face a well funded opponent in the general election,” said campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo.
Former QB leads investments in cannabisCapStone Holdings, Inc., a business incubator and investment group recently announced that former 15-year NFL veteran Charlie Batch was named its Senior Vice President of Strategic Investments, the New Pittsburgh Courier has learned. Batch will help CapStone grow its investment portfolio and partnerships in the emerging medical marijuana and technology-focused industries.
Most known for his tenure as a quarterback for the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers; post-retirement, Batch is an investor, entrepreneur, community leader and philanthropist in the Pittsburgh area with his Best of the Batch Foundation.
“We are excited to have Charlie join our team,” said Keith J. Stone, Chairman & Founder of CapStone Holdings Inc., in a release. “In addition to an outstanding football career, Charlie’s business acumen fits CapStone’s investment philosophy wonderfully.”
In 2020, CapStone Holdings invested in Curaleaf and Ilera Healthcare – a TerrAscend company, two leading international cannabis enterprises. In 2021, CapStone furthered its interest in the cannabis sector with an investment in The United Green, a national staffing agency with industry-specific workplace solutions for cannabis and hemp concentrated companies. CapStone will continue to focus on this industry as it relates to medical and healthcare.
Batch is a vocal advocate among former professional athletes in CBD and medicinal-use cannabis. Batch has helped lead change in professional sports around the stigma of cannabis-based pain treatment and its benefits, working with several cannabis ventures in the past years. He will lead investment strategies related to that field.
