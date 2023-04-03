State Representative’s staff resigns en masse
Texas State Rep. Jolanda Jones earned kudos for her advocacy in the LGBTQ community, her prowess as a track star and her work as a criminal defense attorney.
But other attributes stand out for those who have worked with and know the District 147 representative. Some critics describe Jones as “over the top,” “combative” and “arrogant.” When she appeared on CBS TV’s Survivor, Jones was ultimately called “that bitch.”
The former Houston City Council member finds herself in hot water after her entire staff quit.
They presented Jones, 57, with a resignation letter that included accusations of fostering a hostile workplace, forcing staff to handle her personal affairs and allowing her 31-year-old son to have an inappropriate relationship with an intern. The letter was signed by top team members including her chief of staff.
Jones did not return telephone messages left by the Black Press. Earlier, she released a statement about her staff’s resignation.
“Working in the Texas Legislature is a stressful and demanding job, especially when you are in a daily fight to protect your constituents from attacks on their families, civil rights, schools, and their ability to control their own bodies.” Jones wrote.
“Some of my staff have decided this job is not for them. I wish them good luck and success in their next endeavors.”
— NNPA
Police: Father responsible for child found in gator’s mouthThe missing Florida toddler who was found dead in the mouth of an alligator last week was put in the lake by his father, who is also accused of killing the child’s mother, according to St. Petersburg police affidavits.
Thomas Mosley, 21, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, according to the affidavits.
“Due to the extremely serious allegations surrounding these tragic losses, our investigation is currently focused on gathering information about the facts and circumstances of the case, as well as our client’s mental state,” a spokesperson for Sixth Judicial Circuit Public Defender Sara Mollo said in a statement.
Mosley allegedly “did throw or place” his 2-year-old son, Taylen, into a lake, inflicting “mortal wounds” that caused the child’s death, according to one of the affidavits.
Taylen had been reported missing after his mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery, was found dead in her apartment Thursday afternoon with multiple stab wounds, police previously said.
The night before Jeffery was found, Mosley allegedly appeared at a relative’s house with “severe lacerations” on to both hands and arms consistent with those sustained in a knife attack and was admitted to a hospital, according to an affidavit.
On Thursday, Jeffery’s family went to check on her at home and found her dead inside with over 100 stab wounds, according to an affidavit.
The following day, an alligator was spotted in Dell Homes Park just miles away from where Jeffery was found dead, with an object in its mouth, police said. Officers fired a single round at the reptile and it dropped the object.
Officers were able to retrieve what they discovered to be Taylen’s body, which was intact, according to police. The alligator was euthanized, an affidavit added.
— CNN
Betting on Black: Diversity enters casino bidding warProminent Black New Yorkers like restaurateur Melba Wilson and ex-councilmember Robert Cornegy Jr. are putting their cards on the table for the city’s burgeoning casino bids. Three licenses are potentially up for grabs after the New York Gaming Facility Board voted in early January to issue a Request for Applications (RFA).
“Down here, as part of our rebuild, recovery, [and reinventing] our city, the casino would help,” said Mayor Eric Adams last month. Applicants just need $500 million in minimum capital investment and fees; 10% of the evaluation process will weigh a bid’s “diversity framework,” which looks at workplace demographics, ownership/leadership diversity, and present and future general diversity efforts. Another 10% of the evaluation considers workforce enhancement, which includes contracting with Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) businesses.
Wilson, founder and owner of Melba’s Restaurant in Central Harlem, announced her support for a Caesars Palace Times Square earlier this month. She told the Amsterdam News that she was introduced to the project by friends who formerly did business with Caesars Entertainment and thinks the proposed venue can revitalize the local Manhattan economy.
Also onboard with the bid is Jay Z’s Roc Nation and One Vanderbilt real estate investor SL Green. They’re joining the Coalition for a Better Times Square, which Melba’s is also part of.
“Reward Credits” won at the casino can be spent on partnering businesses, if the bid is successful.
Cornegy recently resurfaced as a consultant for a coalition headed by Thor Equities aiming to build a casino in Coney Island. He formerly served as councilmember for the 36th District, which comprises Bed-Stuy and Northern Crown Heights, and left office at the start of last year. He told the Amsterdam News he came across the role when the bidders made a presentation to the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce.
— The Amsterdam News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.