Smithsonian's traveling Green Book exhibit opens
JACKSON, Miss. — A look at how African Americans traveled during the Jim Crow era in the U.S. is on display at the Two Mississippi Museums in downtown Jackson.
The Negro Motorist Green Book, a Smithsonian traveling exhibition, opened Saturday at the venue, which is part of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, a Smithsonian affiliate.
It includes artifacts from business signs and postcards to historic footage, images and firsthand accounts to convey not only the apprehension felt by Black travelers but also the resilience, innovation and elegance of people choosing to live a full American existence, officials said. Mississippi artifacts include items from the historic Riverside Hotel in Clarksdale and Hotel E.F. Young Jr. in Meridian.
Two Mississippi Museums director Pamela D.C. Junior said she was ecstatic to have the exhibit housed at the venue.
"During the Great Migration families moved across the U.S., thus the necessity to travel and visit relatives was born," Junior said. "Postal worker Victor Green, innovatively responded to this need with a roadmap of havens to eat, rest and visit. This safety net was a key guide for people of color throughout the Jim Crow south and other parts of America."
Green's guidebook was published from 1936 to 1966 and was "an indispensable resource" for the nation's rising African American middle class, the Mississippi Department of Archives and History said in a news release.
The exhibition will run through Sept. 25, in the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Exhibition Hall at the Two Mississippi Museums.
Canada checks flawed Indigeneous child welfare system
OTTAWA — The Canadian government said Monday it has signed a $20 billion (US$15.55 billion) agreement to compensate First Nations children and families harmed by chronic underfunding of child welfare.
The Assembly of First Nations and plaintiffs in two class action lawsuits agreed to the deal.
Indigenous Services Canada, a government agency, said the settlement is the largest in Canadian history.
"The parties have agreed on a plan for settling compensation claims to recognize the families and people who have suffered tremendously through discriminatory and systemically racist child-welfare practices," said Patty Hajdu, the Indigenous services minister.
The settlement accounts for half of an overall $31.1 billion deal that aims to reform Canada's child welfare system, including five-year funding for the First Nations Child and Family Services program.
The settlement must still be approved by the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal and the Federal Court.
The First Nations Children and Family Caring Society and the Assembly of First Nations filed a complaint under the Canadian Human Rights Act in 2007, arguing that Indigenous child welfare services were chronically underfunded compared to services provided to children in other communities.
Links president gets volunteer service award
Kimberly Jeffries Leonard, Ph.D is a living example of what civic engagement looks like in action.
Jeffries Leonard, national president of the Links and The Links Foundation, is a 2022 recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Lifetime Award. The honor was bestowed on her this spring at the U.S. Army and Navy Club in Washington, D.C.
Jeffries Leonard exemplifies the truth that every voice is needed – every hand involved. Jeffries Leonard’s service to the community has included decades in behavioral health and health disparities. She has worked through some of the most challenging public health issues affecting all Americans – particularly Black Americans.
Leonard has served as deputy director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Center for Substance Abuse Treatment at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. She was also chief operating officer of the District of Columbia’s Department of Health.
Prior to that, Leonard served as senior deputy director of Addiction Prevention Recovery – not a glamor role. Leonard participated in “on the ground” advocacy for persons and their families struggling with addiction here in the District.
More than 3,000 people per year seek addiction recovery services in the District. Moreover, the death rate due to drug overdoses is 58 per 100 persons according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So providing treatment, recovery and supporting persons, living with addiction through their entire journeys is no one’s dream.
“As gatekeepers of justice and our communities, we are in a season like no other,” Jeffries Leonard said in remarks following her installation as president.
