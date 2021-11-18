Governor condemns tweet offering ‘bounty’ on teachers
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday denounced a conservative group’s offer to pay $500 to the first person who “catches” a public school teacher violating New Hampshire’s new limits on the discussion of systemic racism and other topics.
Sununu had opposed an earlier version of the legislation that echoed a Trump administration order and sought to ban discussion of “divisive concepts” in schools. But he later backed language inserted into the state budget ‘that would prohibit teaching children that they are inferior, racist, sexist or oppressive by virtue of their race, gender or other characteristics.
After the state Department of Education set up a website last week to collect complaints against teachers, The New Hampshire chapter of Moms for Liberty tweeted “We’ve got $500 for the person that first successfully catches a public school teacher breaking this law.” In a follow up, the conservative parents’ organization told supporters to designate online donations as “CRT Bounty’s,” referring to critical race theory.
“The Governor condemns the tweet referencing ‘bounties’ and any sort of financial incentive is wholly inappropriate and has no place,” Sununu’s spokesperson, Ben Vihstadt, said in an email.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut offered mild criticism when asked this week about the tweets.
“I would encourage people to be very careful on social media,” he said in an interview. “There’s a lot of rhetoric on social media that is not helpful or constructive.”
HBCU band to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving paradeThe Hampton University Marching Force band will perform in the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The band was supposed to perform last year put postponed their appearance to follow safety protocols suggested by the CDC and the city of New York.
Each year, the Macy’s Parade Band Committee looks for bands that have the stage presence, and musical and marching abilities to captivate more than 3.5 million live spectators and over 50 million television viewers. Hampton was selected from upwards of 100 applicants as one of nine selected bands to march in the annual holiday spectacle.
The 2021 annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been modified to safely bring the event to Thanksgiving Day spectators, while maintaining all of the cherished holiday tradition.
Students protest after Black trustee resignsAlumni and students are protesting Coe College’s treatment of a prominent Black trustee who resigned after criticizing the school’s recent presidential selection process as lacking in diversity.
Darryl Banks, a 1972 graduate who served on its Board of Trustees for four decades who also is Coe’s last Rhodes Scholar, submitted his resignation last month after the board named David Hayes as 16th president of Coe, a private liberal arts school in Cedar Rapids.
In his resignation letter, Banks described an Oct. 1 board meeting in which he stated “diversity and inclusion concerns” about the search committee’s deliberations. He wrote that another trustee accused him of lying and that board leaders later called him dishonest after he complained about the incident, which he called an “assault on my character.”
Another trustee, Minnesota lawyer Alan Anderson, resigned Oct. 28, citing Banks’ treated and echoing concerns about the search process. Joining them were the Black Alumni Association, many faculty and staff. Student leaders planned to hold a protest Thursday to demand that the school apologize to Banks, make changes to the board’s makeup, and hire a diversity, equity and inclusion director.
Board of Trustees Chairman Carson Veach said in a campus note that a trustee used sharp language with Banks. “He said the trustee apologized for his language but stands by his opinion.”
Veach defended the search, saying trustees fully support Hayes, Coe’s first alumnus to serve as president.
“No selection process is perfect, but it was determined, after extensive review, that our process was thorough and fair, and the outcome was legitimate,” Veach wrote.
Senior competes for statewide youth titleDonte McDonald Jr., a senior at Southport High School, will compete for the Indiana Youth of the Year title after being named the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis Youth of the Year in October.
McDonald has been a member of the Keenan-Stahl Boys & Girls Club for 11 years. Both of his parents were also Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis members.
The Youth of the Year designation is the highest honor a member can receive. It recognizes young people for their contributions to their family, school, community and club, as well as personal challenges and obstacles they have overcome.
“The club is truly like my second home, and my extended family,” McDonald said in a press release. “I can say that the club has provided me with so many tools that will be used for me to live a productive life with intent and not by accident.”
Utility awards $1.25M to creative initiatives
The DTE Energy Foundation today announced it has awarded grants to Michigan-based organizations focused on arts and culture and enriching diverse communities across the state. Grant recipients include the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Detroit Institute of Arts, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Grand Rapids Public Museum Foundation, Historical Society of Michigan, Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation, and University Musical Society (UMS). Organizations will use this support to encourage cultural understanding, offer special experiences to youth, and honor unique qualities and perspectives of their regions.
“Arts and culture bring people together by fostering understanding and celebrating the diversity in all of our unique backgrounds,” said Lynette Dowler, president, DTE Foundation. “We care deeply about the communities we serve throughout Michigan – and about the unique cultures and traditions within them. Our partners will use these grants to teach, inspire and expand students’ and spectators’ views alike on how through a deeper appreciation of the arts, we deepen our respect for one another.”
The DTE Foundation’s goal is to encourage diverse communities by addressing racial equity and justice through arts education, public engagement work and cultural institutions. As one of the state’s largest foundations committed to Michigan-focused giving, it supports initiatives focused on arts and culture, community transformation, economic progress, education and employment, environment, and human needs.
Among recipients was the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, which was awarded $300,000.
“During a time when global perspectives, diverse discussions and contemporary experiences are so relevant, this grant will support programming that furthers their vision of sharing African American history to inspire everyone toward greater understanding, acceptance, and unity,” museum staff wrote in a statement.
Texas grocer donates $5M to HBCU
Charles H. Butt, chairman of H-E-B chain of 340 Texas grocery stores, has donated $5 million to create scholarships for Prairie View A&M University students from public high schools in the state. The $5 million gift will provide a permanent endowment to support students today and in the coming years. Initially generating approximately $200,000 a year for scholarships, the fund will grow significantly in coming years, making even more available to support students.
To receive a Founders Scholarship, students must be incoming first-year students from a Texas high school who are graduating in the top quartile of their high school class. They must continue to be enrolled full time and make satisfactory progress toward completion of their undergraduate degree while holding the scholarship.
Dr. Ruth Simmons, president of PVAMU, commented: “Charles Butt has been amazingly generous to our university. He has shown time and time again that he genuinely cares about the opportunities afforded to students at PV. We are indebted to him for his grace and his humanity.”
